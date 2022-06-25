ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

American Legion baseball: Trappers win 2 of first 3 games in Wyoming tourney

By Jason Turner sports writer
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

It didn’t take long for Mountain Crest’s American Legion program to start a new winning streak. Blacksmith Fork regrouped from Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to rival Green Canyon by going 2-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Trappers defeated Premier West, a team based out of Denver, by...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Softball roundup from Bear Lake tourney

On June 16-18, the city of Montpelier was flooded with girls’ softball players. Forty-nine teams participated in the 24th annual Bear Lake Girls Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament. Teams traveled to the valley from locations throughout Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Bear Lake had six local teams participate in the tournament, including...
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Track & field: Mantz, Maggard, Hawkins fare well at nationals

A pair of men’s world class distance runners with Cache Valley ties fared well at the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which concluded Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. Former Sky View High and BYU standout Conner Mantz finished fourth in the 5,000 meters, while former Utah State star Dillon Maggard was 10th on the final day of the meet. Both athletes also competed in the 10,000 on May 27, with Maggard placing fourth and Mantz seventh.
EUGENE, OR
oilcity.news

Fallen Wyoming Marine to pass through Cheyenne, Casper on way to Buffalo

CASPER, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.
CASPER, WY
Herald-Journal

Idaho Days: A fun time for everyone

Franklin City, Idaho, residents, out-of-state visitors and family reunions gathered on June 23-25 for the three-day celebration of the 162th year of the first and oldest permanent settlement in Idaho. Keeping with the traditions of the Idaho Days’ past, events that have become staples of a very full, fun-packed weekend...
FRANKLIN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Gillette, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
Herald-Journal

'Respect, Honor, Pride': Annual chalk-art contest honors Shoshone tribe

Near the corner of Main Street and 100 West, Mandi Taylor and daughter Andalee, of Deweyville, were working furiously to complete their works of art before the deadline. Just down the sidewalk, Lisa Wyatt, of Bear River City was doing the same with help from friend Rachel Smith. Wyatt’s daughter Addie had already completed hers.
DEWEYVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Out of the Past

Thomas Jones the father of Mr. A.W. Jones of this city died at his home in Logan, Utah, last week after a long and useful life. He was born in Halesoweh, England, on the 16th of September, 1822, and accordingly had passed the 74th mile stone of his life some months ago. It is 55 years since he joined the Mormon Church and those years have been spent in faithful, honest efforts to please his Creator, and to fulfil his mission on earth in a way that would win God’s smile and approbation.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jason Christensen of KM Ranch gives back with music

This year’s Music in the Park in Paris is slated to be a high-talent affair, says organizer and sponsor Jason Christensen. The show’s lineup features bluegrass whizzes Gibbsarippin’, and headliner Jordan Matthew Young. “Getting Jordan here is a big deal,” said Christensen (no relation to Phillip on...
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Family and VFW honor Spanish War vet Robinson

Several generations of descendants gathered in the Montpelier cemetery on June 23, to honor the gravesite of George G. Robinson. Robinson fought in the Spanish American War, and was laid to rest in Montpelier in 1946. Robinson was born in Wanship, UT, in 1877. After his service in the war,...
MONTPELIER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Mountain Crest#Brooks Bell
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College Still Examining When To Bring Athletics Back

It’s been two years since Sheridan College eliminated athletics and it could be another two years before they’re brought back. When the covid pandemic hit in 2020, the Northern Wyoming Community College District was facing a financial loss of $4.2 million and eliminating athletics at both Sheridan and Gillette colleges allowed the District to make-up more than half of that loss.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

City of Gillette Candidate Questionnaire: Heidi Gross for Ward 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for a municipal office. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received.
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Journal

Bergsjo, Linda Ann

Bergsjo Linda Ann Bergsjo 69 Logan, Utah passed away June 26, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Beus, Hurd win Cache County Council primaries

When Paul Borup, Gina Worthen, and Gordon Zilles leave the Cache County Council in January of next year, three new faces will appear — Mark Hurd and Kathryn Beus, who won the Republican primary election Tuesday and will go on to the general election uncontested, and Sandi Goodlander, who had no primary opponent.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Olsen, Paula Dawn Wilson

Paula Dawn Olsen 54 of Hyrum, Utah passed away on June 23, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital. She was born February 17 1968 to loving parents, Don C. Wilson and Sherrill A. Wilson. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She graduated from Mountain Crest High School class of 1986. Paula worked many jobs in customer service, production and as an Independent Consultant with Scentsy. Paula married Brian B. Olsen in 2004. They were later divorced, but remained friends. Paula was an excellent cook and loved decorating and celebrating the holidays. She also loved going for drives in the mountains. She is the mother of 2 loving sons who she loved spending time with. She is survived by her son's Kaydon and Landon, Mother Sherrill Wilson, sister's Gayle Duncan(Darrell) Denise Grow (Bruce), numerous nieces and nephews and Brian Olsen She was preceded in death by her father Don C. Wilson, grandparents a niece and nephew. There will be a viewing June 30th at the Hyrum Stake Center 595 South 200 East from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by graveside services at Hyrum Cemetery at Noon. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. The Family would like to thank all the medical staff, family, friends and neighbors who helped care for Paula in anyway. Messages can be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Miles, Travis H.

Travis H Miles, age 56 of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 1st at the Smithfield LDS chapel, 79 E 200 S in Smithfield. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center in Logan, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
SMITHFIELD, UT
Sheridan Media

COMPASS Makes Land Lease Request of Buffalo Council

The COMPASS Center for Families has approached the City of Buffalo to lease them city-owned land on which to build a COMPASS facility in Buffalo, according to Bill Hawley, who spoke to the city council at their last meeting. Hawley said the city would hold no responsibility for funding, building,...
BUFFALO, WY
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come in to get info on new events: 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Weds-Fri, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, June 27

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
Herald-Journal

From the Editor

This is a big week and weekend in the valley, with the various Fourth of July festivities and a crowd descending to enjoy them. A large portion of these events are possible only with the time and generosity of a large number of donors, volunteers, and community organizations. Montpelier Rotary...
MONTPELIER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy