American Legion baseball: Trappers win 2 of first 3 games in Wyoming tourney

Paula Dawn Olsen 54 of Hyrum, Utah passed away on June 23, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital. She was born February 17 1968 to loving parents, Don C. Wilson and Sherrill A. Wilson. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She graduated from Mountain Crest High School class of 1986. Paula worked many jobs in customer service, production and as an Independent Consultant with Scentsy. Paula married Brian B. Olsen in 2004. They were later divorced, but remained friends. Paula was an excellent cook and loved decorating and celebrating the holidays. She also loved going for drives in the mountains. She is the mother of 2 loving sons who she loved spending time with. She is survived by her son's Kaydon and Landon, Mother Sherrill Wilson, sister's Gayle Duncan(Darrell) Denise Grow (Bruce), numerous nieces and nephews and Brian Olsen She was preceded in death by her father Don C. Wilson, grandparents a niece and nephew. There will be a viewing June 30th at the Hyrum Stake Center 595 South 200 East from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by graveside services at Hyrum Cemetery at Noon. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. The Family would like to thank all the medical staff, family, friends and neighbors who helped care for Paula in anyway. Messages can be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com.

HYRUM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO