SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to adopt an ordinance that would require after-hours clubs within city limits to be licensed. The ordinance would allow the city to regulate places that operate between 2 and 6 a.m. for the purpose of "entertainment, social gathering, dancing, live or recorded music, or playing games of skill or chance." Over the past several years, these types of clubs have been the site of multiple shootings and other criminal activity.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO