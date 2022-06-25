ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Sun And Warm Temperatures Are On The Horizon

By Bob Turk
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders experienced a nice dry end to the week with lots of afternoon sunshine.

This weekend will feature a lot of sun and warmer temperatures.

The normal temperatures are now 87/65 degrees.

This weekend the state will be right on target to meet those temperatures—and possibly even higher than that by Sunday.

It will not be particularly humid on either day.

But by late Sunday night and Monday, a cold front will roll in and kick up the humidity and the chance of showers, which might be present by Monday afternoon.

After a high of 90 degrees on Sunday, the Baltimore area will cool to 80 on Monday.

Drier and sunny skies, as well as low humidity, will follow on Tuesday. And again, the temperature high will be near 80 degrees.

A very nice warm and sunny weekend is in store at the beaches too, with temperature highs in the mid-70s. The ocean temperature will be around 67 degrees.

Have a safe weekend!

Maryland Weather: Hot And Humid Days Are On The Horizon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a perfect comfortable sunny dry day for people all around the Mid-Atlantic this Tuesday, thanks to a northwest breeze behind the cold front that crossed the region yesterday.  The temperature high at BWI Thurgood Marshall reached 84 degrees, which is actually 4 degrees below normal for this June day.  On Wednesday, there will be more sunshine.  Baltimoreans can expect temperatures to reach the mid- to upper-80s but with relative humidity still on the low side.  By Thursday, it will likely hit 90 degrees with a slight increase in humidity.  On Friday, the region will see the warmest and most humid...
Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny & Warm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s another day of gorgeous weather here in Maryland. The weather will be warm and mostly sunny this Wednesday, though we could see some clouds at times. There’s also a chance for a stray, spotty shower later on. After starting off in the 60s, temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. The good news is, it won’t be too muggy since there isn’t a lot of humidity. This evening will be clear and mild with temperatures dipping into the 60s. Things start heating up on Thursday as it will be sunny and hot with 90-degree temperatures and a return of some of that humidity. Then on Friday, it will be even hotter (and more humid) with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Unfortunately, the humidity will stick with us this weekend. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with a shower or storm likely on both days.
Maryland Weather: Cold Front On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slow-moving cold front is making its way across Maryland, triggering showers in its path.  It’s warm and muggy out there, but that won’t last. Temperatures will likely touch the low 80s before they drop off behind the front. Clouds will begin to clear in the wake of the front as high pressure takes control. You will certainly feel that a cold front has moved through overnight into Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s, rather than the low to mid 70s we woke up to  Monday morning. Sunshine will be in full force Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Low humidity will make the gorgeous weather even more pleasant. Heat ramps back up by Thursday and Friday and so far, we have chances for storms over the weekend.
Over 977K Marylanders To Travel This Fourth Of July, AAA Projects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend, AAA predicts, with most of those travelers opting to drive. The association believes over 977,400 Marylanders will at least over the holiday weekend. The estimate is a two percent increase from 2021, even though the average gas price in Maryland is $1.84 higher than this time last year. AAA said 90% or nearly 880,000 Marylanders will be hitting the road, while nearly 64,900 are expected to fly. It’s a slight increase in drivers over last Independence day, but air travel numbers have a less than one...
Maryland Zoo Adds 150 Bats, More Than Quadrupling Population

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo has added 150 Seba’s short-tailed bats to its bat cave, more than quadrupling its on-site population. Prior to the new addition, the zoo’s bat cave, located in the Maryland Wilderness area, was home to a colony of 30. Renovations to the cave, including lighting improvements and new viewing glass, were made in anticipation of the 150 new occupants, who came to Baltimore from the Denver Zoo. The bats were introduced to the cave after a quarantine period and diet adjustment, the zoo said. Although they are not native to Maryland, Seba’s short-tailed bats are similar to bats in the state in both size and behavior, the zoo said. The zoo described them as “gregarious” and said they weigh just over half an ounce.
Chesapeake Bay Dead Zone Smaller Than Previous Years Due To Mild May Temperatures

BALTIMORE — Researchers are predicting this summer’s dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay will be smaller than the long-term average taken between 1985 and 2021, according to environmental staff. The change in size is due to the below-average amount of water entering the bay from the watershed’s tributaries this past spring, Chesapeake Bay Program staff said. Program staff made the announcement alongside researchers from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, the University of Michigan, and U.S. Geological Survey. Decreased nutrient and sediment pollution from jurisdictions within the watershed also contributed to the smaller dead zone, staff said. The dead zones consist of...
Maryland Weather: Summer Showers Will Interrupt A Series Of Warm Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans endured a damp Thursday morning after the city and surrounding area picked up around three-quarters of an inch of rain.  On Friday, some fog will appear in some areas in the morning. But eventually, the sun will burn it off. As a result, the Baltimore area will experience a sunny drier and much warmer afternoon. Normal highs now have moved to 87 degrees. Tomorrow, many Marylanders will see 80 degrees with rather comfortable humidity.   Also on the horizon: warmer sunny weather will arrive this first full weekend of summer. Maryland will top out in the upper 80s on Saturday and perhaps see 90 degrees on Sunday.  By Monday, a cold front will be approaching and bring with it a chance of showers or some thunderstorms too.   Beautiful sunny and dry weather will follow on Tuesday and through mid-week.  Beach weather will also be warmer and sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s all weekend long.  The water temperature will only be around 67 degrees though. Ouch!
Maryland Weather: A Beautiful Friday Ahead Of What Should Be A Beautiful Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is a beautiful Friday and we are headed into a beautiful weekend as well. Temperatures Friday morning are in the low to mid 60s, with some areas in the upper 60s. High pressure is arriving just in time for the weekend, got to love that — the low pressure is long gone and out of our way. On Friday, we end up with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are warmer than yesterday, reaching the low 80s, and then tonight back down mid to upper 60s. Another thing to love about Friday is the low humidity — that high of 82 is going to feel like 82 because it won’t be one of the those sticky summer days. Temperatures at night should dip back down to the mid-to-upper 60s. We should see more sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures take another step up over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to right around 90. Storms do take over on Monday, but it is temporary, as the sun should be back by Tuesday.
Simulator Helps Researchers Envision Commercial Offshore Wind Farm In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It won’t be long before offshore wind is powering homes in Maryland, but with so few examples of completed wind farms in the United States, it’s hard to fully imagine what a completed project will look like.  That’s why Ørsted, a Danish power company, and the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies in Linthicum Heights teamed up to create the Mid-Atlantic’s first offshore wind farm simulator, bringing these massive projects to life.  “This is a brand-new industry here in the United States, said Brady Walker, Ørsted’s Head of Government Relations for Maryland and Delaware, “There is not a...
LIST: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic. Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region. Friday, July 1 Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
Fireworks & Parades: 2022 July Fourth celebrations across Baltimore metro

The following is a working list of July Fourth parades and fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Glen Burnie: July 3 at 9 p.m., Sawmill Creek Park (Glen Burnie Improvement Association) Baltimore City fireworks. Inner Harbor: July 4 at 9:30 p.m. (Story) 4th of July Cherry Hill Arts...
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Comes to Maryland

CEO James Canton and Board Member Bradley Cooper announced that the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp will open a second location on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 2023, providing “a different kind of healing” to more children with serious illnesses and their families in the Mid-Atlantic.
Travelers Frustrated As Rising Flight Delays, Cancelations Dash Travel Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flight cancellations and delays have become a major issue for travelers across the country as summer travel ramps up and the July 4th holiday draws near. Multiple flight statuses were red at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday, signaling their delay or cancellation. Hailey Vinson was traveling from Ohio, catching a connection at BWI to travel on to Florida to board a cruise, but never got on the plane. “We’re missing our boat and we’re stuck here,” she told WJZ. “We’ve been delayed and on stand-by so many times, and we just can’t get to Florida.” Bella Moses saw similar...
No-bake recipes from Domino Sugar

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There is no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than getting together for a barbecue with family and friends. Domino Sugar Baking Expert Brittany Timms shares a sweet recipe perfect for the occasion.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 73-Year-Old Woman In Maryland

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman in Maryland. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons issued an announcement on behalf of the Easton Police Department for Carolyn Walls Wallace, who has been missing for several days. Police described Wallace as being approximately 5-foot-2 weighing...
