Maryland Weather: Sun And Warm Temperatures Are On The Horizon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders experienced a nice dry end to the week with lots of afternoon sunshine.

This weekend will feature a lot of sun and warmer temperatures.

The normal temperatures are now 87/65 degrees.

This weekend the state will be right on target to meet those temperatures—and possibly even higher than that by Sunday.

It will not be particularly humid on either day.

But by late Sunday night and Monday, a cold front will roll in and kick up the humidity and the chance of showers, which might be present by Monday afternoon.

After a high of 90 degrees on Sunday, the Baltimore area will cool to 80 on Monday.

Drier and sunny skies, as well as low humidity, will follow on Tuesday. And again, the temperature high will be near 80 degrees.

A very nice warm and sunny weekend is in store at the beaches too, with temperature highs in the mid-70s. The ocean temperature will be around 67 degrees.

Have a safe weekend!