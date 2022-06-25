Fairfield News: Motorcycle-Car Collide

2022-06-27@4:04pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters rescue a child who was in their car seat and father when their car became disabled while trying to cross the flooded Johnson Drive. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
Divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming on Candlewood Lake in Fairfield County. The man, in his 20s, was found around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28 in the area of the lake in Brookfield -- near "Chicken Rock,'' -- where he went missing on Friday, June 24.
(Westport, CT 6/27/2022) This past Saturday (6/25/22), the Westport Police Department. investigated several motor vehicle burglaries, which occurred during the late afternoon and. early evening hours. In all cases of vehicles being entered, which resulted in thefts, the doors. were unlocked. Traditionally, this type of crime was committed during the...
#Westport CT–The annual PAL fireworks display is set for Thursday June 30, 2022, with a rain date of Friday July 1, 2022. This is the largest annual Westport event featuring heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic affecting all roads south of Greens Farms Road between Compo Road South and Hillspoint Road. It is recommended that spectators plan to arrive early as traffic delays are inevitable. Daytime Compo Beach visitors are reminded the beach closes at 4:00 PM. Only those vehicles with fireworks passes will be allowed to remain within the beach. We ask those with fireworks passes to be standing by their vehicles at that time so Parks and Recreation staff can collect their pass. The beach should reopen to ticket holders by5:00 PM, however this determination will be made by Westport Parks and Recreation staff. Pedestrians attending the fireworks are reminded not to walk on the roads and touse sidewalks when going to and from Compo Beach. It is recommended that pedestrians wear bright clothing and parents please always keep an eye on small children! For ticket holders:- Access to the PAL Fireworks display will be through South Compo Road only. Hillspoint Road south of Greens Farms Road will be open to residents with residences south of that intersection.- Firework attendees should display the ticket prominently on the dashboard so it can be seen clearly when traveling to the event. They will be collected upon entry into the parking area.- All ticket holders must be inside Compo Beach by 9:00 PM. No vehicular beach traffic will be allowed south of the Minuteman statue after that time. For those who do not have tickets:- Vehicles without a ticket will not be able to go any further towards Compo Beach than the Minuteman statue.- Those utilizing Uber, Lyft, or Taxi services will be directed straight past the Minuteman Statue on Compo Road South. There, visitors can walk from the area of Compo Road South and Soundview Drive to the beach. NOTE: If you choose to use this method of transportation return service.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The search for the man who was reported missing on Candlewood Lake on Friday has been suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather on Monday. Officials say the 20-year-old was reported missing Friday evening while swimming near Chicken Rock,...
A 32-year-old Fairfield County man facing a murder charge for the 2021 stabbing death of a man found dead in a car was extradited some four months after his arrest. Donald Copeland, age 32, of Bridgeport, was transported to Stamford on Monday, June 27, to face charges in the stabbing death of a Norwalk man.
2022-06-25@12:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at Connecticut and Stratford Avenue. Radio reports saying the biker wasn’t wearing a helmet and had a head strike and he is seriously injured. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news...
Police have identified the three teenagers who were killed in a single-car crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachsuetts. The victims have been identified as Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield; Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland; and Dominick P. Gardner, 17, of Oxford, state police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy...
Redding police report that early this morning, Monday, June 27 at approximately 2:08 am, they responded to the report of a one-car accident on Route 53, north of John Reed Middle School. According to the police report, a heavily damaged vehicle was found on the roadway. Police say that the...
CROMWELL — A woman who was seriously injured in a crash caused by a blown tire has died, state police said. Troopers learned Friday that Constance Grabowski, 53, of Wethersfield, had died at Saint Francis Hospital, police said. According to the state police, the crash happened about 3:40 p.m....
2022-06-27@12:14am–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to a home in the 500 block of East Main Street where a babysitter allegedly hit a 9 year old child. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
2022-06-26@5:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS on the way to the 800 block of East Main Street for two people who were shot with a pellet gun. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The thin blue line is getting thinner across the country, and Connecticut is no exception. There are more than 800 police officer openings in the state. Recruitment is down and in some cities crime is up. Cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have about 100...
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
After refusing for months to release an Internal Affairs investigation report about alleged trooper misconduct, state police sent a copy of the record to Hearst Connecticut Media Group, revealing details about a trooper who attended a party where cocaine was allegedly used by others. The records say the department sustained...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A crowd of politicians and other city and state officials crossed Martin Luther King Boulevard at Orange Street Monday morning. Why did they cross the road? To prove that you can now get to the other side. The area that has been a highway connector for decades used to be […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
Comments / 0