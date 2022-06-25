ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov Whitmer: ‘Just showing up is an act of defiance'

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuycJ_0gLalqmD00

The Dobbs Decision Day Rally has been scheduled for weeks to take place on the front steps of the Capitol building the day the U.S. Supreme Court made their decision on whether or not to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Friday, SCOTUS decided to overturn the historic 1973 decision that federally legalized abortion, and in Lansing a few people arrived to attend the rally and show their support.

However, Planned Parenthood arrived too. By 5 p.m., hundreds of people attended their rally — including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — that opposed the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I cannot promise you that we will win this fight,” Gov. Whitmer said at the podium. “But, what I can promise is that I will do everything in my power as a woman, as a Michigander, and as your governor to protect women’s reproductive rights in Michigan.”

Back in April both Gov. Whitmer and Planned Parenthood filed lawsuits to keep abortions legal in Michigan no matter what decision would be made in Washington D.C. It also prevented a 1931 law that criminalized abortion in the state from taking effect.

So far, the lawsuits have been upheld, allowing abortions to continue.

“Now that injunction could be lifted as that litigation proceeds,” said Anna Kirkland, director of the Institute for Research on Women and Gender at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. “So, that is a possibility although it gets more likely that it’ll remain tied up in litigation and the injunction will stay in place.”

Kirkland is also a professor of women’s studies at the university. She said SCOTUS’ ruling immediately makes Michigan a “surge state” where large numbers of women could travel to in order to receive abortion care.

Her fear though, she said, is for women who can’t make the trip.

“I’m worried about the women who will not be able to get abortions and whose pregnancies will put them in significant danger,” Kirkland said. “Homicide is the leading cause of death in pregnant women, and that’s most at the hands of their intimate partners. So, women who want abortions but can’t get them are going to be in even greater danger. We know that Black women are three times more likely to die of pregnancy complications than White women.”

Kirkland added that the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade will have an impact on doctors and abortion care providers.

“That can become really problematic when doctors are forced to think about whether they might be arrested at the same time they’re trying to treat a pregnant woman who’s experiencing life-threatening complications,” Kirkland said. “So, how long do they wait until it looks like her life will be threatened?”

Attorney General Dana Nessel stated on Friday, as she said many times in the past, that she will not enforce the 1931 law if it suddenly goes into effect.

However, many states, including ones with trigger laws, will see drastic changes take place immediately.

“Once the constitutional guardrails are removed then you can see states trying to criminalize travel to get an abortion. You could see criminalizing of the person seeking the abortion. Previously it's been mostly about criminalizing providers,” Kirkland said. “Once the guardrails are taken off we’re going to see a wide range of laws being passed and states that want to protect abortion rights are also going to act and expand services and expand protections.”

The focus now, Kirkland said, is the Reproductive Freedom Ballot Initiative. If it gets enough signatures and gets on the ballot and passes, then Michigan will have the right to abortion contraception and a variety of other reproductive freedoms.

Planned Parenthood spoke about the initiative at the rally. They walked around with clipboards trying to get those signatures. Gov. Whitmer encouraged everyone there to sign it.

“Just showing up is an act of defiance. We will turn our anger and grief into action. We will get out the vote. We will register people to vote. We will collect signatures. Signature collectors hold up your petitions,” she said as the crowd cheered. “They are here. Sign up.”

READ THE FULL OPINION:
Hobbs vs Mississippi Department of Health SCOTUS Opinion by WXMI on Scribd

Comments / 35

Yvonne Beard Binns
3d ago

I call insurrection trying to over throw a part of the three branches of government which is how this country is ruled. let's throw all these protesters in jail for this crime along with the crime of protesting in front of supreme court justices when they are on a case. but we all know what's good for the crying left is not food for the right

Reply(2)
15
Robin Smith
3d ago

Our Country is being destroyed, and people are going to be focused on killing a baby? Doesn't people think about other things happening in our COUNTRY???? Inflation at the highest in over 40 years, Gas at the highest EVER, Wide open borders, baby formula shortage, $85 Billion dollars of military equipment left in Afghanistan, to use on America, plus Americans left behind, the list goes on!!! This with abortion is not what America should be concerned about! Wake-up America the DEMONRATS want you to not look at the big picture of what is really going on!!!! I want my Country back the way it was 17 months ago

Reply(1)
11
Johnny Rocco
3d ago

She needs to be voted out in November. And arrested for crimes against humanity

Reply(7)
18
