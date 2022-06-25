ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Protestors Gather Outside Tulsa County Courthouse Following Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

By Jordan Tidwell
 4 days ago

Protestors against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade met outside the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Many of them said they feel today's ruling is a step backward.

"I feel violated in a way, as women it took so long to get rights that we have, it just felt like they were stripped away," said Shelby Edelmann.

A large crowd of people stood along Denver Avenue, with signs and chants, protesting the Supreme Court's ruling.

"There's a real risk, and it's okay if you want to take that risk, but its not okay for the government to make us take that risk," said Kat Thomas.

Kat Thomas stood at the protest, holding the sign she made.

She said she has two young daughters at home and is now scared for their future.

"I've cried with every supreme court justice that has retired or died, I've cried with every swearing in, so today I just kind of felt numb, we knew it was coming," she said.

"I'm an army veteran. I strongly believe in the separation of church and state, and if I can fight for my country elsewhere, I can surely be out here and fight for women today," said Kayley Nammari.

Kayley Nammari said if she can make at least one woman feel less alone in this situation, then attending the protest was worth it.

"We all know someone whose had an abortion, it's something like 1 in 3 or 1 in 4 women in their lifetime will have an abortion, it's not a black and white issue, of course I'm emotional," she said.

