Lengthy Prison Sentences For Alexander Albayero After Killing Two Men Three Weeks Apart

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — An Arapahoe County judge sentenced 46-year-old Alexander Albayero on Friday to 48 years behind bars for the shooting death of David Guerrero-Rodriguez.

Albayero had already been sentenced to life in prison by an Adams County judge for the death of another man that was killed three weeks before Guerrero-Rodriguez.

Police officers found Guerrero-Rodriguez lying in an alley at 1:45 a.m. near Havana Street and Colfax Avenue. Investigators never did determine the intent behind the crime, but believed the two men may have been involved in a drug transaction earlier in the evening.

“This was an execution-style murder,” stated Andrew Steers of the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in a press release. “The defendant shot the victim 7 times. This was a senseless act of violence with no apparent motive.”

At one point, the case was headed to trial. But Albayero pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of 2nd Degree Murder on June 15th.

Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl sentenced him to the maximum term allowed.

An Adams County jury found him guilty of 1st Degree Murder in early March. The judge in that case sentenced Albayero to life in prison without parole.

Bullets found at the Havana-Colfax scene matched a handgun seized from Albayero when he was arrested for the Adams County murder. In that case, Albayero followed Juan Manuel Galindo Argumedo into a establishment’s parking lot after Argumedo had reportedly asked Albayero’s wife to dance. Argumedo was shot once in the torso and died at a hospital.

Argumedo was killed Dec. 19, 2019. Guerrero-Rodriguez died on Jan. 3, 2020.

“This defendant senselessly murdered two victims in Aurora in a matter of weeks and he deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner stated in a press release.