Denver, CO

Multiple People Escorted Out Of Tivoli Quad After Busting Through Fence

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Several law enforcement officers ran after and tackled multiple people busting into the Avs watch party at the Tivoli Quad on Friday night. The Auraria Campus alerted the public the party was at capacity at around 6 p.m.

Denver Office of Emergency Management officials say some people were jumping the fence and getting in despite being told to stay back.

CBS4 saw multiple people running from law enforcement into the party before they were taken down and escorted back out beyond the gates.

Shortly afterward, SWAT team members arrived and more re-enforcement was added to the gates. It is not clear of those individuals will face any charges.

Gates were eventually fully opened at around 8 p.m.

