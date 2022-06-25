ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: The Cooler And Wetter Weekend Is Here

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
(credit CBS)

DENVER(CBS)- Happy Friday! The cooling trend is here. Afternoon thunderstorms helped to cool temperatures across the region and now two cool waves will be pushing in for the weekend change.

The first cold front is moving thru tonight cooling our overnight lows down into the 50s over eastern Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ9vm_0gLal4vw00

(credit CBS)

The second surge will come thru early Saturday morning. This should deliver a cloudy morning from the Front Range out over the eastern plains with a morning upslope. There may also be a few pockets of very light drizzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqKLl_0gLal4vw00

(credit CBS)

By Saturday afternoon the upslope flow from the northeast strengthens and mixes with monsoon moisture bubbling up from down south. This will get a few heavy showers and thunderstorms going late on Saturday from the Front Range out over the eastern plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tlpw3_0gLal4vw00

(credit CBS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykJT8_0gLal4vw00

(credit CBS)

Even cooler temps will show up on Sunday with a few more showers and thunderstorms. Statewide the heaviest rain will be over the southern areas with as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain possible Saturday thru Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWaWT_0gLal4vw00

(credit CBS)

Over the Denver metro and Front Range spots some communities may collect as much as a quarter to one inch of rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rutSU_0gLal4vw00

(credit CBS)

Comments / 0

 

