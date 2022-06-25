Michigan Ballot Initiative Aims To Protect Abortion Rights

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan abortion rights activists are collecting signatures to get a proposal enshrining the right to an abortion on the ballot this November.

Supporters have until July 11 to collect 425,000 signatures from Michigan voters in support of the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, marking a shift in abortion law with multiple states expected to limit or ban the procedure. A month prior, a leaked court draft opinion suggested the high court would overturn the decision.

Shortly after the ruling, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion , urging the state Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit on abortion rights.

In April, Whitmer filed a lawsuit , asking the court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if the ruling was vacated.

