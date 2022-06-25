ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Ballot Initiative Aims To Protect Abortion Rights

 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan abortion rights activists are collecting signatures to get a proposal enshrining the right to an abortion on the ballot this November.

Supporters have until July 11 to collect 425,000 signatures from Michigan voters in support of the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, marking a shift in abortion law with multiple states expected to limit or ban the procedure. A month prior, a leaked court draft opinion suggested the high court would overturn the decision.

Shortly after the ruling, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion , urging the state Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit on abortion rights.

In April, Whitmer filed a lawsuit , asking the court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if the ruling was vacated.

Whitmer Asks Michigan Supreme Court To End 'Confusion' Of Abortion Ban In State

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is again urging the state Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit on abortion rights, citing confusion among county prosecutors and medical providers on the current status of abortion in the state. On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, making it no longer a federal constitutional right to abortion. A month before the ruling, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction, suspending the state's 1931 ban on abortion. The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the...
Michigan Supreme Court Says Indictments Invalid In Flint Water Scandal

DETROIT (AP) — A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, wiping out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people. It's an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint's water system in 2014-15. State laws "authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants" as a one-person grand jury, the Supreme Court said. "But they do not authorize the...
'These Cases Are Not Over': Michigan Solicitor General Reacts To Court's Ruling In Flint Water Crisis Indictments

(CBS DETROIT) — Hours after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the indictments against former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight other people in the Flint water scandal were invalid, state Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said she is still prepared to prove the allegations against them. Tuesday's ruling by the court wipes out those charges, which were issued against the ex-officials in 2021. The Supreme Court said state laws "authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants" as a one-person grand jury. "But they do not authorize the judge to issue indictments," the court said in a 6-0 opinion. Despite...
The State Of Teacher Pay: Michigan Ranks 41st In Nation For Average Starting Salary

Right now, schools across Michigan are working to fill open teaching positions in time for the start of the school year, and pay is a main factor in attracting teachers to fill those positions. WSBT 22 Operation Education reporter Kristin Bien reports on the state of teacher pay in Michigan. New numbers released this year by the National Education Association show educator pay by state. In Michigan, the average teacher starting salary is around $37,820 dollars a year. Michigan ranks 41st in the nation for average teacher starting salary, which is worse than all other surrounding states. John Ritzler is not a teacher right now,...
Gov. Whitmer Files Motion Urging Michigan Supreme Court To Consider Lawsuit On Abortion Rights

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Friday, urging the state Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit on abortion rights. In April, Whitmer filed a lawsuit, asking the court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if the ruling was vacated. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court did overturn Roe v. Wade, marking a shift in abortion law with several states expected to limit or ban the procedure. A month prior, a leaked court draft opinion suggested the high court would overturn...
US Rep Tim Walberg Blames Abortion Supporters For Michigan Office Damage

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Republican U.S. representative says he believes abortion rights activists may be behind vandalism at the building his campaign office shares with an anti-abortion group in southern Michigan. Attackers smashed windows and a front door of the building in Jackson, Michigan, early Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg's campaign said. Jackson is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. A sign near the building's entrance was spray-painted with pink paint and two windows were broken, Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt told MLive.com. There was no evidence that anyone entered the building and no suspects have been...
Michigan GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill With 10-Year Prison Sentence For Abortion Providers

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan lawmaker is looking to create criminal penalties for abortion acts with a 10-year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine. State Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) proposed his "Protection at Conception Act," in which an individual would be guilty of manslaughter if they perform or attempt to perform an abortion, "except to save a pregnant woman who is in imminent physical danger that will result in the loss of her life from the pregnancy." The measure, introduced by Carra on Tuesday, states that anyone manufacturing, distributing or selling a drug intended to cause an abortion would be guilty...
Michigan To Destroy Some Blood Spots In Fight Over Consent

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage, a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. At the state's direction, hospitals have routinely pricked the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases. That practice, which is widespread across the U.S., isn't being challenged. Rather, the dispute is over leftover samples. A blood spot from each child is stored in Lansing while five more are sent to the Michigan Neonatal Biobank in...
Michigan State Police Announce Freeway Closures Ahead Of Ford Fireworks Show In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police announced freeway closures ahead of the 2022 Ford Fireworks show Monday night. MSP says the following freeways will be closed until traffic clears: Southbound I-375 full closure at I-75 Southbound M-10 full closure at I-75 Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) full closure at M-3 (Randolph Street) Eastbound/westbound Jefferson Avenue full closure between M-10 and I-375 Southbound M-3 Gratior Connector to southbound I-375 ramp closure Southbound West Jefferson Avenue to Southbound M-10 ramp closure Southbound M-10 entry from Forrest/Warren ramp closure Southbound I-75 entry from Mack Avenue ramp closure Southbound I-75 TO southbound M-10 ramp closure Additionally, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Biden, Congress To Pause Federal Gas Tax

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging President Joe Biden and Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax amid high prices at the pump. According to AAA, the state currently sits at $5.14 a gallon, which is 7 cents less than last week and a decrease for the first time in weeks. However, it's 17 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped to $4.96 a gallon. "Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. This month, gas reached $5 a gallon nationwide. For working families in Michigan from Macomb to Marquette who are facing rising prices on...
Michigan Gas Prices Down 11 Cents From Last Week Ahead Of July 4th Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan's average gas price is trending downward, dropping by 11 cents ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. According to AAA, the state's average price for regular gas on Monday sits at $5.04, which is a decrease from $5.15 last week. With prices dropping, some parts of the state are reporting an average below $5. Traverse City and Benton Harbor, for example, have an average price of $4.93, while the Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland area reports $4.95 and Saginaw-Bay City-Midland at $4.99. However, prices in Metro Detroit are still above $5, sitting at $5.14 a gallon on Monday. AAA officials say the drop...
Authorities: Michigan Man Nabbed In North Dakota With $1M Worth Of Opioids

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man appeared in court Tuesday after Minot police seized 15,000 fentanyl pills and 80 grams of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of more than $1 million. The drugs were found after a search warrant was executed at a storage garage where police say they found the powerful opioid along with a large amount of marijuana. A search at a second site resulted in the seizure of two firearms and $18,000 in case. Ryan Rattler, 30, of Flushing, Michigan, is charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of fentanyl, a Class A felony, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class C felony. Court documents do not list an attorney for Rattler. An arraignment is scheduled for July 28 in Ward County Court. Police say fentanyl was the cause of the “vast majority” of the 38 overdose deaths in the Minot area in 2020 and 2021. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebranding Asian Carp To 'Copi' Aims To Make The Species More Appealing

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Ugh, you might say. But how about broiled copi, fresh from the Mississippi River? Here's the catch: They're the same thing. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a market-tested campaign Wednesday to rechristen as "copi" four species previously known collectively as Asian carp, hoping the new label will make them more attractive to U.S. consumers. Turning carp into a popular household and restaurant menu item is one way officials hope to rein in a decades-old invasion threatening native fish, mussels and aquatic plants...
Michigan DNR Reviews Proposal To Expand Camp Grayling National Guard Training Center

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment as it reviews a proposal by Camp Grayling National Guard Traning Center officials to include about 162,000 additional acres of DNR-managed land around the camp. The proposal is seeking to lease the land for "periodic, low impact activities," which Camp Grayling officials say include drone operation, cyber electronic warfare, space and communication system installation and operation. The DNR extended its original July 8 deadline for public comment and will accept comments through the review process. In addition, a public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 22, at that...
MDHHS: First Mosquito-Borne Virus Of 2022 Detected In Bay County

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan's first mosquito-borne virus of 2022 was recently detected in Bay County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The mosquitoes collected in Bay County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). In 2021, JCV sickened six Michigan residents. In addition to this, there were 46 cases of WNV and one case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and seven of those West Nile virus (WNV) cases resulted in death. Officials say that the illness can develop after a few days and up to two weeks after getting a mosquito bite. According to MDHHS, most people do not become ill,...
Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon

(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan, for the first time in weeks, saw a decrease in gas prices. According to AAA, the average price for regular gas was $5.15 on Monday, which was 6 cents less than last week. The average price dropped to $5.14 the following day. However, it still remains above the national average, which now sits at $4.96 a gallon. Despite the decrease in regular gas, diesel continues to climb, hitting a new record of nearly $6 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. In Metro Detroit, the average price is $5.24, which is 2 cents less than Monday...
MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. MDOT officials are also reminding residents to not follow vehicles into work zones or to move any barriers or barrels set up in order to protect workers and drivers. Here is the list of construction for this weekend: I-75: Oakland – NB I-75, Clarkston Rd to Saginaw Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm. Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to 9 Mile, Fri 9am-7/1. Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 9am-3pm. Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to...
Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
Michigan Preorders COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 As Officials Await Authorization

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan has preordered COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted to recommend both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for the age group. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the state preordered more than 65,000 vaccine doses — 38,000 Pfizer shots and 27,000 Moderna shots. The FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still have to authorize the vaccine for emergency use. If authorized, shots could be administered by early next week. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Here Are Ways To Save While On Vacation

(CBS DETROIT) – The costs of just about everything is up. From food, to travel, retail and gas; making it even more expensive to
