ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Police find suspicious device with chemicals, BB gun ammunition at Long Island school

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUPiw_0gLakIF400

There was a disturbing discovery at a school on Long Island where police found a suspicious device with chemicals and BB gun ammunition in it.

A parent taking their child to school first spotted the device at Norman Levy Lakeside School in Merrick.

Bomb-sniffing dogs went through the schools in the area to make sure nobody was in danger.

In addition to the device with BBs in it, officials say they found several other devices without BBs that had already exploded.

Police are looking for fingerprints and video to help them determine who left the devices.

ALSO READ: Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police

A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Chemicals#Police#Island School#Food Delivery#Eyewitness News
Daily Voice

Police Seek Info In Murder Of 47-Year-Old Mastic Man

Police have asked the public for information on the murder of a 47-year-old man who was found fatally shot in his Long Island home nearly one year ago. Josue Bedell was found dead in his Mastic home on Poospatuck Lane on July 4, 2021, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
MASTIC, NY
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Long Island Man Arrested for Painting Swastika on Zeldin Sign

On June 28, Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington man for spray painting a political sign with a swastika. A swastika, “187,” and the word “Gambino,” were found painted onto a Lee Zeldin campaign sign, located on the corner of West Pulaski Road and Oakwood Road in Huntington Station, on June 26 at approximately 10:05 a.m.
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman allegedly responsible for stealing from a South Setauket store this month. A woman entered Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path, and allegedly stole...
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy