ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Scrappers stumble against Williamsport for ninth straight loss

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N15hU_0gLajRya00

NILES, (OHIO) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers allowed five runs in the first three innings as they fell to Williamsport on Friday 11-3 at Eastwood Field.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Warren JFK grad DQ’d after walking off course on final hole of Travelers Championship

After Brian Kalmer brought home a run to tie the game at one, the Crosscutters plated four runs in the third highlighted by a two-run inside-the-park home run from Logan Flood.

The loss is the Scrappers’ ninth straight after winning nine of their first 11 games this season.

The team teams are back in action Saturday at Eastwood Field with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Niles, OH
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Williamsport, OH
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dq#Crosscutters#Logan Flood#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Deshaun Watson’s legal team set to face off with NFL

Deshaun Watson’s legal team takes on the NFL on Tuesday in front of a retired judge to determine his immediate future with the Cleveland Browns. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will hold a hearing to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Lily Shorter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lily Mae Shorter will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Shorter departed this life Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy