Scrappers stumble against Williamsport for ninth straight loss

NILES, (OHIO) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers allowed five runs in the first three innings as they fell to Williamsport on Friday 11-3 at Eastwood Field.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

After Brian Kalmer brought home a run to tie the game at one, the Crosscutters plated four runs in the third highlighted by a two-run inside-the-park home run from Logan Flood.

The loss is the Scrappers’ ninth straight after winning nine of their first 11 games this season.

The team teams are back in action Saturday at Eastwood Field with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

