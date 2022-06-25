Keeper Gallese’s efforts can’t save Orlando City

On a night where Orlando City’s defense struggled to keep FC Cincinnati’s offense at bay, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stepped up in a big way.

The Peruvian shot-stopper came up with eight saves throughout the night, though unfortunately the one he couldn’t stop ended up being the difference.

“I think I did a good job with those eight saves, but obviously shame that I was unable to help the team on that one that got through,” Gallese said. “A little bit of frustration there. But at this point, we look forward and we just move on to the next game and look to keep rising and getting better as a team.”

A 65th-minute goal by Cincinnati’s Designated Player Brenner, which came off a Gallese save, saw the home side take down the Lions 1-0.

Orlando struggled to create chances offensively without playmaker Mauricio Pereyra, who was left home as a precaution after feeling tightness during the week of training.

“It’s just a pain that he had in his knee but seems like things are going well,” coach Oscar Pareja said. “He couldn’t make the trip today. But hopefully, we can have him shortly. I don’t have the estimated time right now since this happened in the last moments.”

The Lions managed just two shots on target through the full 90 minutes, one in each half.

“Breaking a defensive five requires ambition and I thought we had a lot of positional play the way we wanted to get the ball to the place where we were comfortable in front of the last 20 yards,” Pareja said. “From there, it needs to be that creativity and ambition to step in the box to make something happen and those things were not there today. We obviously take that responsibility from the coaching staff, but we were not crafty or ambitious and we need to do much more of that.”

Before the match even started, Orlando found itself down a player as fullback Joao Moutinho felt some tightness while warming up and was pulled from the starting lineup. The 17-year-old Thomas Williams slotted in for him through the first 45 minutes.

“He’s a defender that’s young, but he’s always working to try and be prepared for those chances when he’s selected to enter the game,” Gallese said of Williams. “It’s a tough situation to come into, but he gave it his all. He always tries to do his best and he’s got a good family support system behind him. You can see day in and day out that his dad is always there supporting him 100%. So we’ve got the utmost faith in Thomas and he’s got a good career ahead of him .”

After the Lions didn’t allow a goal in the first half, center back Antonio Carlos — who missed almost three months due to a hamstring injury — subbed in for Williams at the break. It was his first match back playing since April 2 against LAFC.

Orlando’s best chance offensively came in the 82nd minute. After Andres Perea stole a loose ball, he passed it toward Alexandre Pato in the box. The Brazilian’s touch went wide, but he was able to cross the ball into the box for Carlos, who headed the ball just wide.

This was just the eighth match that FC Cincinnati has won at home all time.

The Lions now will look ahead to their US Open Cup semifinal against Nashville SC on June 29 at 7 p.m.