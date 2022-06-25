ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local faith leaders respond to overturn of Roe vs. Wade

By Maggie Bryan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ8yc_0gLaimbA00

The Catholic church has long been outspoken about the right to life, but other denominations feel differently.

Bishop James Golka of the Diocese of Colorado Springs said he is rejoicing after the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"Since I've been a boy, my family, we've been praying against this decision, hoping that it would be overturned," he said. "We believe in the great respect and dignity of human life. And we believe human life begins the moment of conception."

Other faith leaders like Reverend Dr. Jacque Franklin of First Congregational Church in Colorado Springs disagrees with the ruling. She said each individual should be able to make their own decision on abortion.

"Why do women want to have an abortion? Because they don't want to carry a child to term in this world. That's why they're not ready to do this. They don't find the support," she said.

Franklin said there should be more resources and support for women if they have to carry a child full-term.

"The reason I am a United Church of Christ pastor is because we believe in the consciousness of each person and whether to have a baby or not, would be up to our conscience," she said.

Bishop Golka agrees that the church needs to provide resources for women, including financially, medically and emotionally. Going forward, Bishop Golka said he is committed to helping mothers find other options other than abortion.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 3

LaDonna Bean
4d ago

why do we care what priest and preachers say about abortion. look what they do the the children they are to protect.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church Of Christ#Catholic#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KRDO News Channel 13

Nearly all Banning Lewis Academy school board members resign en masse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly an entire Colorado Springs school board has resigned. 13 Investigates has learned that four out of the five school board members at Banning Lewis Academy resigned between June 10 and 13. According to school board President Heather Zambrano, the resignations are linked to alleged repeated bullying, harassment, and intimidation from The post Nearly all Banning Lewis Academy school board members resign en masse appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

State offering free KN95 masks at select locations

PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels. You can receive five […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed at Chelton and Zebulon identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who was killed after a crash with a sedan on June 18 has been identified. The crash happened at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they determined that a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Chelton making a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy