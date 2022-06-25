ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

West Texans protest Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

marfapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrators gathered in Alpine Friday evening to speak out against the high court’s decision ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S. The protest was led by a newly-formed reproductive and abortion rights advocacy group focused on serving the Big Bend region. Big Bend area residents...

marfapublicradio.org

Comments / 2

Related
KVUE

Death is a constant risk for undocumented migrants entering Texas

SAN ANTONIO — This story was originally published in the Texas Tribune. Nearly four dozen migrants were found dead in an overheated tractor trailer on an industrial road in south San Antonio Monday. Many of them had been sprinkled with steak seasoning in a possible attempt by smugglers to ward off authorities, law enforcement officials said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Where Texas teachers carry guns, a community feels more secure

UTOPIA, Texas - Three months before a teenager opened fire on fourth-graders in Uvalde, school administrators in Utopia, a 45-minute drive north, called a lockdown. A man who had been pulled over and arrested suddenly escaped police custody and tore through campus. In the dark, quiet classrooms, one teacher handed out lollipops to keep students quiet. Older students piled desks in front of a classroom door. Another teacher told the children not to flush the toilet, fearing it would make too much noise.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#West Texas#Protest#West Texans#The U S Supreme Court
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Asian American Woman Crowned as Miss Texas

From North Texas to the Miss America stage, the newly crowned Miss Texas is making history. “My name is Averie Bishop. I am the 85th anniversary Miss Texas and the first Asian American woman to represent our state,” she said. Bishop is also a first-generation SMU graduate and SMU...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

The Top 5 Worst Places to Live in Texas

Texas is huge and some cities and towns are undeniably better than others. Lubbock gets a pretty bad rep sometimes, but I'd rather live here than a lot of other places, that's for sure. We polled hundreds of Texas residents to find out the last place they would ever want...
LUBBOCK, TX
KVUE

How the Texas 'Baby Moses' law works

AUSTIN, Texas — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – the landmark abortion case – has Texans wondering what's next. The state of Texas has a Safe Haven law called "Baby Moses." If parents aren't able to care for their child, it allows them to leave the baby with an employee at a designated safe space.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
FRISCO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KVUE

Possible tropical moisture to increase Texas rain chances

AUSTIN, Texas — We're less than one month into the Atlantic hurricane season and we're not only monitoring one area of potential tropical development, but three! One of these could bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Texas later this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a group...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How much rain did we receive in Central Texas Monday?

AUSTIN, Texas — Widespread showers and storms brought much-needed rainfall to the Central Texas region on Monday afternoon and evening. While not everyone received rain, some areas recorded several inches. The National Weather Service recently released rainfall totals from across the area. The luckiest area was near Burnet with...
KWTX

Our next weather-maker comes from the Gulf of Mexico

A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy