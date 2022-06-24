ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Brittany Force breaks both ends of Norwalk NHRA track record

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park track record Friday night to open qualifying for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

In the final pair of the second session, Force had a 3.666-second run at 333.08 mph — the quickest and fastest run in the facility’s history. She also was the fastest in the first session.

“After the run in the first session, we had a shot where we could really push it,” Force said. “I wasn’t expecting a (3.66), but it was an incredible, beautiful run. It was a great way to end the night. We’re just way ahead of ourselves and being in the points lead is a great position. We want to stay there all season and we just keep chipping away weekend after weekend.”

Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Erica Enders led in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Capps, the winner last weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, had a 3.901 at 328.38 in a Toyota GR Supra. Points leader Ender had a 6.537 at 210.11 in a Camaro, and Sampey a 6.801 at 197.74 on a Suzuki.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Building | Anaheim

06.27.2022 | 10:04 PM | ANAHEIM (CNS) – The driver of a car that crashed into a building near Angel Stadium Monday evening was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 10:04 p.m. to 2130 Orangegrove Ave., west of the...
ANAHEIM, CA
gcaptain.com

Checking In On Southern California’s Containership Backup

With a busy summer expected at the San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, vessel traffic officials are reporting a new record low number of containerships waiting for a berth. The Marine Exchange of Southern California on Friday reported just 16 containerships in the backup, setting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Tennessee State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Norwalk, CA
Norwalk, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Los Angeles

The epicentre of iconic landmarks and vibrant entertainment that California is famous for, Los Angeles is a mega-metropolis oozing culture, sunshine and Angelinos who know how to have a great time. Less than three hours driving from the Mexican border and the deserts of California, planning an itinerary to explore in and around Los Angeles is easy as there are so many choices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Brand New, Single-Tenant KFC Drive-Thru Sells for Record-Low Cap Rate in Southern California’s Inland Empire

PERRIS, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of retail properties, announced today that the firm, along with Progressive Real Estate Partners, completed the sale of a brand new, single-tenant net-leased investment occupied by KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) located on an outparcel to Cardenas Markets, near the Interstate 215 on/off-ramps. The sale price was $3,755,000, representing a cap rate of 3.65% and $1,706.82 per square foot.
PERRIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Enders
Person
Brittany Force
orangecountytribune.com

Pacific Airshow will return

The Pacific Airshow over Huntington Beach will be returning after a one-year hiatus. The event will be held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. This year’s show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds and will feature other aerial performers as well. Following the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Jammed The Sunday Afternoon Commute

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male driver was airlifted after being injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 138. The crash happened at about 1:50pm Sunday June 26, 2022. About a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway. The crash was on the Hesperia side of Hwy 138.
PHELAN, CA
L.A. Weekly

California Restaurant Association Toasts Lynne Davidson of Tito’s Tacos

Lynne Davidson, the granddaughter of Tito’s Tacos original 1959 founder Benjamin Davidson and who still runs the restaurant daily, recently received the Elizabeth Burns Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association at a gala dinner at the Hotel Casa del Mar. Davidson and her husband of 20 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra#Summit Racing Equipment#Pro Stock Motorcycle
Food Beast

King’s Hawaiian Created Limited and Exclusive Menu Items With Hot SoCal Restaurants

There is no better way to kick off the hot summer season than with even hotter dishes coming out of Los Angeles and Orange County’s coolest eateries. Foodbeast has partnered with the legendary loaf makers at King’s Hawaiian® to bring the Taste of Aloha to a restaurant near you. Earlier this month, six must-visit restaurants debuted some exciting, limited time dishes featuring everyone’s favorite King’s Hawaiian®’s buns. Here’s a rundown of what these awesome restaurants threw down to get the summer started:
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Recall Gascon Campaign Has Sufficient Signatures; Federal Study Shows Longer Prison Sentences Reduce Recidivism; 43% Increase in Officers Shot on Duty and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

Gascon policy blamed for man's release from life prison term before arrest in killing of Pacoima transient. A man arrested in the slaying of a transient in Pacoima was released from prison last year after serving just eight years of a life sentence for a double murder because District Attorney George Gascón refused to transfer his case from juvenile to adult court, the Southern California News Group has learned. Victor Bibiano, 30, was taken into custody last month for the April 16 killing of 42-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was found shot at a transient encampment at Dronefield Avenue and Terra Bella Street in the foothill area of Pacoima.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caltrans delays 5-day closure on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

The five-day closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale scheduled for mid-July has been pushed back a week, Caltrans announced Monday.The freeway closure was originally scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on July 13 and continue through 4 a.m. on July 19. According to Caltrans, the closure will now begin at 10 p.m. July 20 and continue through 4 a.m. July 26.During the construction, traffic on the westbound freeway between Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway will be re-routed onto the eastbound side of the road.Ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed along with ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway.Crews will use the time to make upgrades on the San Gabriel River Bridge.Caltrans said drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August.
IRWINDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
foxla.com

Street takeovers reported across South LA

LOS ANGELES - Street takeovers in South LA were caught on camera - and they were more than just dangerous donuts. At one, a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Hooper Avenue after two cars collided. In another car, a man is seen standing waving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Solo-Car Accident on 10 Freeway [Montclair, CA]

MONTCLAIR, CA (June 27, 2022) – On Sunday, a solo-car accident on 10 Freeway left one dead and several people injured, police said. According to Montclair Authorities, the collision occurred at 12:30 a.m., on the 10 Freeway near Central Avenue. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that a Honda traveling at...
MONTCLAIR, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy