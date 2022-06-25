ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destroyers sweep twin bill against Spartans

By Chuck Brame
MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Destroyers picked up two wins at home on Friday.

The Mansfield Destroyers swept a twin bill against the Syracuse Spartans at Shaute Field. The Destroyers won game one 9-4. Tristan Ciarlo hit a two-run home run and Tyler Walters hit a three-run home run for Mansfield.

The Destroyers completed the sweep with a 13-7 win in game two. Walters added a solo home run in the second inning for Mansfield. Sayre’s Brayden Horton went 2-for-3 at the plate, scored two runs, and had two RBI’s for the Destroyers.

The Mansfield Destroyers (3-10-1) are on the road against the Genesee Rapids on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

