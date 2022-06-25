Power outage postpones Galaxy-Quakes game at Stanford

Saturday’s rivalry game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy, originally expected to draw more than 30,000 fans, has been postponed due to power outages at Stanford Stadium.

The nearby Edgewood Fire caused an equipment failure that led to power outages on the Stanford University campus starting Tuesday, and the outages have not been completely restored.

“We were informed by Stanford University that the issues they are experiencing on campus this week are going to prevent the California Clasico from taking place Saturday,” Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee said in a statement.

The match has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.

“We appreciate Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy for swiftly coming to an agreement on a rescheduled date that would allow us to keep this match and all its pageantry at Stanford Stadium,” the Earthquakes statement continued. “We are looking forward to putting on a spectacular event for our community in September.”

–Field Level Media

