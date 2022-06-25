ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester community reacts to arrest of Anthony Hall

By Theresa Marsenburg
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local advocates are demanding justice for Anthony Hall Friday — a well-known community leader who was arrested by Rochester police officers during a crime scene investigation last weekend.

Officers with the RPD said Hall refused to leave a shooting crime scene at S&T Lounge on June 18 and was arrested for obstruction.

Hall, who leads the group “Pathways to Peace,” is called upon frequently to act as a bridge between police officers and the community.

Hall’s supporters returned to the scene of last weekend’s shooting to say that Hall’s presence at the investigation was no different.

“People are familiar with Mr. Hall in law enforcement,” said community activist Antonia Wynter. “He wasn’t there to obstruct justice — sticking his nose in someone else’s business.”

Activists said they want a formal apology from RPD, as well as the release of the body-cam footage from the crime scene.

“This was racist targeting and the fact that Anthony Hall, for many years, has acted as a bridge between law enforcement and community,” said Melanie Funchess, a member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group.

In a press statement, RPD officials acknowledge Hall made a complaint of the conduct of the officer who approached him and an investigation is underway.

Hall nor the RPD are offering further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 14

nick
3d ago

funchess this had NOTHING TO DO WITH RACISM. HE REFUSED TO LEAVE A CRIME SCENE. CALLED OBSTRUCTION. LADY YOU NEED TO MIND YOUR OWN BUSY AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH

Reply
11
Doggone Right
3d ago

Everything is racist these days. Racism accusations are just a method to power and money by inflicting fear into the opposition. It's time we ignore the mouth pieces of Racism. And that's very unfortunate for the very true but very limited number of real Racism acts.

Reply
4
Keith Brent
3d ago

which community is reacting to his arrest is it the community that obeys the law or is it the community that ignores the law?

Reply(1)
6
