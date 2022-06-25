Dutchess County SPCA issues warning about couple selling sick puppies

Animal rescue officials issued a warning regarding two people accused of selling sick puppies in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

The Duchess SPCA says the puppies are ill, many of which have died of parvo, which is highly contagious.

The puppies need urgent veterinary care and should not be purchased.

The DCSPCA has started an investigation into the sellers.

Police issued a warning to never purchase puppies from a stranger in any public space.

The animals may not have received the proper care and the cost of care far outweighs the inexpensive purchase price.