Lebanon, OH

Lebanon man bursts into burning house to save neighbor's dog

By Jake Ryle
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
There’s such a thing as being a good neighbor. Then, there’s Mike Richter.

On Monday, June 13, Richter was the first to notice his neighbors' Lebanon home had caught fire following a lightning strike.

"I saw a rush of flames in that window and thought, this is really bad," Richter said.

He called 911, and then called his neighbors.

Carmen and Jodie Scalfaro were celebrating their daughter’s 17th birthday 30 miles away. Piper, the Scalfaro family’s dog, was trapped inside the burning home.

"He called me and said you gotta get Piper out of the house. Ran around to the garage door, the power wasn’t on," Richter said. "He told me to bust down the front door, and I did."

Richter said he relied on instinct to break down the door.

"I think she was more startled that someone broke down the door than anything else," he said. "She wouldn’t come near me. She’d normally come right to me. That’s why I had to pick her up."

Carmen Scalfaro said he is grateful for his neighbor’s quick action.

"Can’t say enough, really aren’t words we can express to him or to all the first responders," Scalfaro said.

When the Scalfaro family arrived back at their house, they noticed most of what they called 'home' was gone.

“This can all be replaced," Scalfaro said. "Everything around us, we’ve talked to the builder today, everything can be replaced."

But not Piper, who the family said is doing well.

“She was just as excited to see me as I was to see her," Scalfaro said. "She jumped on me, and the rest of the night — and honestly since — she’s been stuck to our hip."

Since the fire, the family has received an outpouring of support. Jodie Scalfaro said they’re grateful for all of the help.

“Putting one foot in front of the other. Relying on so many people who are carrying us through the whole thing," she said. "The generosity of the community of Mason and Lebanon. So many people have been so generous to us — carrying us through this thing through God’s grace."

A GoFundMe has raised more than $37,000 for the family.

Friday, the family sifts through their belongings inside their burned home. They’ll rebuild. They said they’re just grateful for their neighbor’s quick thinking.

“Before this, Mike was my neighbor and friend," said Jodie Scalfaro. "Now he’s my brother."

Killen power plant collapse survivor thanks rescue team that saved him
'I get emotional': NFL player returns to Covington Boys & Girls Club that helped him as a child

Comments / 0

 

Related
The Independent

Witnesses relive fearless rescue from fireball house

Around a dozen fearless members of the public dug through rubble to rescue a seriously injured man from a burning building after a gas explosion caused the terraced house to collapse, witnesses said.The bloodied victim was carried to safety on a mattress shortly after the home was blown apart in the blast on Sunday evening. A woman at the property could not be rescued and was confirmed to have died by emergency services on Monday morning.Kiera Parkinson, whose boyfriend Callum Attwood was among those who helped at the scene in Birmingham, said: “We’re so proud of literally every single person...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers

It was supposed to be just an ordinary commute to work for plumber Carlos Carillo and his colleague when they saw something unexpected in a ditch off the country road. “We didn’t know he was a dog at first,” Carrillo, an employee of Shoreline Plumbing in Texas, told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.” The doggie’s mouth was taped shut and he’d been tied up with tubing. He was clearly left there to die…
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
pawmypets.com

Pitbull fighting dogs are abandoned, one of them was looking after her terribly injured friend

The life of a fighting dog is very sad, they are not cared for or loved, they are forced to fight in an awful method and if they don’t they end up like Layla and Gracie. 2 Pitbull mix canines were located in a park on the verge of death, but what touched the hearts of the people who saved them is that while one can not even stand up from the pain, her faithful canine buddy who was also abandoned in a crucial circumstance was taking care of her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

