John Cena will return to WWE on Monday night when he appears on Raw. Cena's appearance is part of a 20-year anniversary celebration of his time with the promotion. Cena's return for the celebration could well turn into something larger as there are rumors surrounding Cena potentially wrestling at SummerSlam. That event takes place on Saturday, July 30, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO