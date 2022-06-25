Texas House candidate indicted for impersonating a public servant

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.

STARR COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO