Texas House candidate indicted for impersonating a public servant

All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.
FORT WORTH, Texas - The judge who was set to preside over former Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean’s trial for the murder of woman has been removed from the case. Justice Lee Gabriel granted the defense motion for recusal. Dean is charged with murder for the 2019 shooting death...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County jury returned to the courtroom Tuesday to sentence the man convicted of murdering Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull. Those jurors took less than an hour Monday to find Timothy Huff is guilty of capital murder. Prosecutors said Huff was part of the violent...
An accused serial killer already convicted for the murder of one elderly woman has been indicted for four additional murders. In April, Billy Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder for the death of Lu Harris. It was the second trial for Chemirmir. The first trial in November 2021 ended in...
Bad Takes is a periodic column of opinion and analysis. “These deaths are on Biden,” Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday within three hours of 46 migrants found cooked alive in a big rig abandoned in San Antonio. Whatever happened to Republicans pleading "too soon" after mass casualties?. Last month,...
The Texas Republican leveraged his A+ rating from the NRA and his credibility within the Senate to shepherd the biggest gun violence prevention measure in a generation through an evenly divided Senate. It’s also a moment of unusual political peril for the four-term senator. His collaboration with President Joe...
BURLESON, Texas - Six people have been arrested for the death of a Burleson woman caught in the crossfire of a shootout over drugs. Burleson police said it happened Friday night as a group of men were meeting for a drug transaction. There was some sort of disagreement, and shots were fired.
DALLAS - Abortion providers in Texas want to temporarily resume work until an official statewide ban goes into effect. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of clinics in Dallas, McKinney, Fort Worth and other cities. A judge in Houston will hear the arguments Tuesday morning. The Texas providers believe a...
DALLAS - Newly-revealed details show how the smugglers who drove migrants into Texas likely pretended to be drivers for a legitimate company. The death toll has now climbed to 51 after dozens of migrants were found dead inside of a hot 18-wheeler near San Antonio Monday afternoon. Gov. Greg Abbott...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County jury has convicted the man charged with the death of a Fort Worth police officer. It took jurors about half an hour to find Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder. Prosecutors argued Huff was part of a dangerous armed robbery gang that had...
The Texas ‘trigger law’ going into effect after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will criminalize almost all abortions in the state. But at least two Texas cities – Austin and Denton – are working on plans to effectively decriminalize it locally. Audrey McGlinchy,...
The FBI last week raided three churches associated with the House of Prayer Christian Church in Texas and Georgia after claims of churches committing fraud against veterans using a "seminary school." The churches, according to the FBI, would encourage veterans to apply for VA disability compensation and then collect it...
UTOPIA, Texas - Three months before a teenager opened fire on fourth-graders in Uvalde, school administrators in Utopia, a 45-minute drive north, called a lockdown. A man who had been pulled over and arrested suddenly escaped police custody and tore through campus. In the dark, quiet classrooms, one teacher handed out lollipops to keep students quiet. Older students piled desks in front of a classroom door. Another teacher told the children not to flush the toilet, fearing it would make too much noise.
ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
DALLAS - Dallas police need your help to find the person involved in a fatal shooting at Dave & Busters last week and the group of people he was with. The man who was killed was shot with his own gun. It happened at the Dave & Busters location off...
AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the third day of rallies that have taken place across central Texas after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted an event at Pan American Neighborhood Park in East Austin where he was joined on stage by other city and state leaders.
On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for a body behind an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the male victim had been shot. The preliminary investigation determined the crime did not occur at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX — The sheriff of Bexar County said he will not enforce a law banning abortion in Texas. Texas has a “trigger law” in place that will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization starting 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and took away the constitutional right to have an abortion.
