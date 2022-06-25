ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Texas House candidate indicted for impersonating a public servant

By FOX 4 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHARDSON, Texas - The vice president of the Dallas Police Association and current Republican candidate for the Texas House has been indicted for impersonating a public...

Click2Houston.com

As they target South Texas, Republicans say one Democratic county isn’t maintaining campaign finance records

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.
STARR COUNTY, TX
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Richardson, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Paul Chabot
Texas abortion providers sue to temporarily hold off ban

DALLAS - Abortion providers in Texas want to temporarily resume work until an official statewide ban goes into effect. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of clinics in Dallas, McKinney, Fort Worth and other cities. A judge in Houston will hear the arguments Tuesday morning. The Texas providers believe a...
TEXAS STATE
Man found guilty of Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull's murder

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County jury has convicted the man charged with the death of a Fort Worth police officer. It took jurors about half an hour to find Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder. Prosecutors argued Huff was part of a dangerous armed robbery gang that had...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Texas cities considering decriminalizing abortion

The Texas ‘trigger law’ going into effect after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will criminalize almost all abortions in the state. But at least two Texas cities – Austin and Denton – are working on plans to effectively decriminalize it locally. Audrey McGlinchy,...
AUSTIN, TX
#Dallas Police#Politics Local#Republican#The Texas House#Rolling Stone Magazine
Where Texas teachers carry guns, a community feels more secure

UTOPIA, Texas - Three months before a teenager opened fire on fourth-graders in Uvalde, school administrators in Utopia, a 45-minute drive north, called a lockdown. A man who had been pulled over and arrested suddenly escaped police custody and tore through campus. In the dark, quiet classrooms, one teacher handed out lollipops to keep students quiet. Older students piled desks in front of a classroom door. Another teacher told the children not to flush the toilet, fearing it would make too much noise.
Arlington ministry student killed by alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
ARLINGTON, TX
Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
Trackdown: Help find Willie Najera's killer

DALLAS - Dallas police need your help to find the person involved in a fatal shooting at Dave & Busters last week and the group of people he was with. The man who was killed was shot with his own gun. It happened at the Dave & Busters location off...
DALLAS, TX
Beto O’Rourke hosts pro-choice rally in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the third day of rallies that have taken place across central Texas after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted an event at Pan American Neighborhood Park in East Austin where he was joined on stage by other city and state leaders.
AUSTIN, TX
Homicide at 7200 Ferguson Rd.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for a body behind an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the male victim had been shot. The preliminary investigation determined the crime did not occur at...
DALLAS, TX
Bexar County Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Texas Anti-Abortion Law

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The sheriff of Bexar County said he will not enforce a law banning abortion in Texas. Texas has a “trigger law” in place that will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization starting 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and took away the constitutional right to have an abortion.

