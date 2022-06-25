ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola abortion rights activists protest overturn of Roe v Wade

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0Iji_0gLacpe100

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people in Pensacola protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Supporters of abortion rights stood together downtown lifting their voices in solidarity on Palafox.

Woman wanted for questioning about homicide: Escambia Co. Deputies

“Banning it isn’t going to end it,” said Kenzi Taylor. “All it’s going to do is get rid of the safe option so we’re going to have so many women dying because they can’t take care of this baby.”

The majority of protesters were women but men like Doug Stanford said they support a woman’s right to choose.

“It’s a devastating blow to women’s rights,” said Stanford. “I’m honestly at a loss for words for the fear I have for my daughter, the fear I have for women in my life.”

Off to the side of the protest was Noah Wiggins.

“I’m here because I care about the unborn,” said Wiggins. “I really do.”

He supports the overturning of Roe v Wade. Amid the chants, he said a prayer for the protesters, the Supreme Court justices and all women.

“For the safety of everyone involved,” said Wiggins. “Safety for all mothers going through pregnancy that they may receive the resources they need to carry to term and for the child to have a lovely, productive and safe life.”

Protest organizers said this isn’t the first time they’ve been out here on this issue and they plan to keep fighting back with more protests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 9

Eric
4d ago

If you don’t want a baby either be celibate or get some birth control! Abortion isn’t birth control. But if you want an abortion go where it’s legal and pay for it!

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Dozens protest Roe vs. Wade decision in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Demonstrations continue across the country, following Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court that reverses Roe vs. Wade, including right here in Mobile. The decision from the Supreme Court ended legal abortion in Alabama. Dozens of protestors filled Mardi Gras park Sunday afternoon, upset at the...
MOBILE, AL
alreporter.com

Mobile DA candidate says she would use discretion when enforcing abortion law

Mobile Democratic district attorney candidate Moshae Donald released a statement Friday detailing how she would use her discretion as a prosecutor to enforce the law to “promote justice and safety.”. “Abortions are deeply personal decisions, and as a woman and a mother, I am saddened that Alabama will move...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

‘This is an everybody problem’: Pensacola police, community activists seek solutions to gun violence

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Recent gun violence in Pensacola has community activists and police coming together to try to find solutions. Just steps away from where two young adults were killed last week, leaders from across Pensacola met Monday morning to express their disgust with gun violence in Pensacola and Escambia County. “Of course, this […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jesse Knighten

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jesse Knighten, who has connections to Baldwin County. Jesse Knighten was convicted of Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the United States District […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Supreme Court#Escambia Co#Stanford
getthecoast.com

Goliath grouper observations in Destin

The 11th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival, benefitting Coins for a Cause, is making a return on Sunday, July 3, 2022. This year’s event is presented by PRESTO! at The Magic Parlor, a pop-up magic show featuring five internationally-renowned acts. The festive evening kicks off...
DESTIN, FL
OBA

Baldwin County announces replacement for retiring court clerk

Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – In March, Jody Wise announced her retirement as the Baldwin County Circuit Clerk effective July 1. Applications were accepted through March 31 and interviews were conducted by the Baldwin County Circuit Judges in April and May to fill the appointed position.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG donating old set to University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we get settled into our new studio set, the old studio that you’ve seen for years is getting a new home and staying in Mobile. WKRG News 5 is donating our old set to the USA Department of Communication for the next generation of broadcasters. “When you look good, you […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for double homicide at Attucks Court apartments

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened at Attucks Court apartments. Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, is wanted for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18. The pair were shot at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

OBPD investigated a Suicide in Orange Beach this morning

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a large police presence at the entrance to Captain's Cove subdivision this morning and we were asked by several people if we knew what had happened. We contacted the Orange Beach Police Dept. for info. We learned that it was a suicide...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at home with pellets, 1 charged with assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person in connection to an assault that happened at Kanode Road.  Chilton Graves, 20, was taken into custody after officers were called to Kanode Road for an assault Sunday, June 19. Officers believe Graves walked up to the victim’s home carrying what looked to be a revolver. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bicyclist shot on Cuba Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A victim was riding a bicycle early Sunday evening on Cuba Street when he was shot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said that on Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cuba Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown male and an unknown female in a vehicle drove up and shot him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: inflation woes strain nonprofits

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Everything’s more expensive now thanks to high inflation. That’s affecting everyone, especially non-profit groups that are meant to help people in need. President and CEO of the Waterfront Rescue Mission Clay Romano talks to us about how inflation is impacting their mission Guest: Inflation is really starting to hit home, not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Could toll opposition topple I-10 bridge plan again?

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Nobody cheers for a new toll, but the toll for the new I-10 and Mobile River Bridge project is significantly lower than what was proposed and killed three years ago. Metropolitan Planning Organizations signing on for a toll that’s 2.50 a trip, less than half of what was on the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy