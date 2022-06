The outlook for king salmon fishing on the Kenai Peninsula this season just took a turn for the worse. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game had closed the Kenai River, Anchor River, and Deep Creek to king fishing into June. Now, after alarmingly low king numbers around the peninsula this spring, they have closed the Kasilof and Ninilchik Rivers and Cook Inlet into July.

ALASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO