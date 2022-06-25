ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Abortion restricted in Juarez, but pills to end pregnancy aren’t

By Roberto Delgado, Julian Resendiz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRPfX_0gLacUIs00

It took Border Report only two tries to get a pharmacist in Juarez to dispense a 28-count blue box of misoprostol without a doctor’s prescription.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City View coach dies following allegations made on social media

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A City View coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died. KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juarez#Abortion Issues#Misoprostol#Pharmacist#Border Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mom accused of ‘beating’ 12-year-old son

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after police said she “beat” her 12-year-old son. Yvette Ochoa Hernandez, 28, has been charged with injury to a child. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 25, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home in the 600 block of Watson Street to […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2nd teen arrested in connection with body found in north Amarillo Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports, Thursday, that a second 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a body that was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in north Amarillo. On Wednesday, the Amarillo Police Department reported that officers were investigating a body found in north Amarillo. According to Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
NBC News

End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

More than 300,000 abortions were performed last year in the 26 states where the procedure could soon be illegal or highly restricted. In some states where abortion will still be legal, access is expanding, like in Connecticut, where non-physicians can provide medication and procedural abortions. In others, clinics such as the Choices Health Care Clinic in Tennessee, which serves predominantly Black, uninsured, or underinsured patients for abortion care, will close indefinitely. June 24, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Roe v. Wade overturned: CNN pundit cites disabled brother, relative with Down syndrome to defend abortions

CNN contributor Ana Navarro offered an emotional defense of abortion rights following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During CNN's coverage of the historic ruling, Navarro appeared in a panel discussion where anchor Alisyn Camerota challenged GOP strategist Alice Stewart, who pointed to pregnancy centers and adoption agencies in the "pro-life community" across the country that can help mothers with unexpected pregnancies, by citing "some 410,000 children" in the foster care system who haven't been adopted and some babies will "obviously" have physical disabilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Under new abortion laws, prenatal genetic test results can come too late

Ann was 15 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when the results of her prenatal genetic test came back last August. The test suggested that her daughter, whom she and her husband planned to name Juliet, was missing one of her two X chromosomes — a condition called Turner syndrome that can cause dwarfism, heart defects, and infertility, among other complications.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy