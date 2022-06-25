Dodgers' Andrew Heaney placed on IL for second time this season

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Dave Roberts said Heaney is also dealing with a shoulder strain. Heaney will be shut down for a few days, and the team hopes he'll only miss a few starts.

Heaney has started just three games for the Dodgers this season. He's 1-0 with a 0.59 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers signed Heaney as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, agreeing to a one-year, $8.5M contract.

Dodgers recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Heaney's place on the active roster. Moronta has pitched in eight games for the Dodgers this season, posting a 2.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in nine innings.