ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Governor Mike DeWine signs "Heartbeat Bill" into law late Friday night

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmVto_0gLaag1800

The Heartbeat Bill was signed into law Friday night by Governor Mike DeWine as a result of an "emergency adoption", per the release.

Senate Bill 23- commonly known as the "Heartbeat Bill" was signed as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the release.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost lifted the injunction earlier Friday to clear the way for the bill to be signed into law.

RELATED:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 157

Nancy Allen
3d ago

can't stand this man please vote him out. don't care care if your republican or democrat. anyone else will be better for Ohio. he has short changed us on gun laws, covid, roe vs Wade, unemployment, seniors, infrastructure, light company, just to name a few.

Reply(22)
74
Linda Dunfee-Bobo
3d ago

we are voting him out in November . You can take that to the bank.He has done nothing to help but just a handful of Ohioans through the pandemic anyway and we wont soon forget it!!!!!

Reply(4)
26
Joe Burrier
3d ago

Exactly what we need. More impoverished, fatherless children running around the streets. This'll be good for crime rates.

Reply(16)
48
Related
tag24.com

Ohio officials will defy the state's strict anti-abortion law

Columbus, Ohio - In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fight for abortion rights in Ohio is moving to the cities. Ohio's Republican-majority state legislature passed a "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019, which criminalizes abortion after around six weeks – before most people know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Some Ohio prosecutors won't enforce state's new abortion ban

Prosecutors in the two counties that make up half of all the state’s abortions said they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, both Democrats, have signed onto a letter with dozens of prosecutors and city attorneys throughout the nation, saying they won’t seek charges for those who perform or pursue abortions.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order; “Heartbeat Bill” Now In Effect In Ohio

CEDARVILLE – Governor DeWine Friday signed Executive Order 2022-11D, the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health. The executive order permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt Rule 3701-47-07 which sets rules for Senate Bill 23 – commonly...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbeat Bill#Android Tv#Senate Bill#Youtube Tv#Roku#Politics State#Politics Governor#The U S Supreme Court#Ohio Ag#Supreme Court#Apple Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News

DeWine signs bill to give $5M to Appalachian projects in Ohio

BEXLEY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will invest $500 million into Appalachian communities across 32 counties. House Bill 377, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron), contains funding to go toward DeWine’s project “OhioBuilds – Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill: Adoption Agencies and Children Services react

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill is now state law, meaning abortions are illegal in the state after approximately six weeks of pregnancy. So, what will this mean for adoption agencies and children’s services?. Executive Director for Lucas County Children Services Robin Reese said when it comes...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Effort underway to make Ohio abortion laws more restrictive

CINCINNATI — An effort is underway in Ohio to make the current law banning abortions even more restrictive. Republican Jean Schmidt is an Ohio state representative of the 56th district. She is the sponsor of House Bill 598. “The bill 598 really mirrors what we had pre-Roe v. Wade,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Ohio's 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Is Now Law. Here's What That Means

Less than an hour after it was announced that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion to lift an injunction against Ohio's "heartbeat bill." And by last Friday evening, the bill — officially called the "Human Rights and...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Proposed “Medical Right to Refuse” Constitutional Amendment Certified By AG

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today accepted a petition seeking to add new language to the state constitution in support of an individual’s right to refuse medical services. On June 16, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition proposing to add Section 22 to...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio robocallers put on alert

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

More Ohio mothers have abortions than women without kids, state data shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As reaction to the Roe vs. Wade reversal continues, we wanted to know who was getting abortions in Cleveland leading up to now?. For context, 19 investigates obtained data from the Ohio Department of Health. It shows the circumstances Ohio women were in-- where they were in life-- when they recently had an abortion.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy