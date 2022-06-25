Governor Mike DeWine signs "Heartbeat Bill" into law late Friday night

The Heartbeat Bill was signed into law Friday night by Governor Mike DeWine as a result of an "emergency adoption", per the release.

Senate Bill 23- commonly known as the "Heartbeat Bill" was signed as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the release.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost lifted the injunction earlier Friday to clear the way for the bill to be signed into law.

RELATED:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.