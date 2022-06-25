ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Abortion-rights, anti-abortion protesters clash at rallies in Rockford after Roe V. Wade decision

By Ken DeCoster and Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qxQU_0gLaaW8k00

ROCKFORD — Abortion-rights and anti-abortion advocates clashed Friday outside Rockford's federal courthouse during contentious but largely non-violent demonstrations.

About 100 abortion rights demonstrators were there about 3 p.m. to blast the U.S Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, the 1973 case that gave women access to abortions across the United States.

They chanted “We will not go back!” Some people carried signs reading “Keep your laws off my body” and “Keep abortion legal.”

“A lot of anger, a lot of crying, a lot of heartbreak,” is how Women’s March Rockford president Mel Champion described her reaction to Friday’s landmark ruling. “50 years of progress is no longer. It’s a sad day when you wake up and your daughters have less rights than their grandmother had.”

Then a crowd of about 75 anti-abortion advocates gathered a couple hours later to celebrate what they viewed as a historic and hard-fought victory overturning the right to an abortion in the United States. They rallied, played music and prayed for nearly two hours.

"We are overjoyed," said Danniel Pribble of Rockford Family Initiative. "We are so happy that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe V. Wade, has given the opportunity for so many unborn children to live, and for so many children and so many states where abortion will become illegal."

Pribble vowed that the anti-abortion movement would continue to fight until abortion is illegal everywhere including Illinois which is widely considered a safe haven for abortion.

Police refereed arguments between them and a group of about 20 abortion-rights protesters composed mostly of women and teenage girls.

The situation grew tense at times. Abortion-rights advocates worked to disrupt pro-life speeches and prayers with chants of "no peace" and "my body, my choice."

Anti-abortion advocates unsuccessfully tried to get police to remove abortion-rights advocates from the area. Both sides complained when the other invaded personal spaces with insults, sign waving and arguments.

"It has been 50 long years but finally Roe has been reversed," anti-abortion advocate Chris Iverson told the crowd. "Every human has a right to live, every single one."

Under the Supreme Court ruling, states now have the autonomy to make their own rules on abortion. Many are expected to outlaw the procedure. Illinois is one of a handful of states planning to expand access.

“We are a haven state, and we are going to remain pro-choice no matter what,” said Barb Giolitto, the leader of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice and a former state legislator.

Giolitto urged the pro-choice crowd to back abortion-rights candidates in Tuesday’s Illinois primary election and in the November general election.

“This has never happened in our country before when a Supreme Court has taken away a right that they had given 50 years ago," Giolitto said. "This is totally unconstitutional. It’s wrong and it should be turned around.”

State Sen. Steve Stadelman described Friday’s Supreme Court decision as “a dangerous precedent” and warned those in the crowd of what potentially lies ahead.

“What’s next? A woman’s access to contraceptives, a woman’s access to fertility treatments,” Stadelman said. “ And there will be efforts to criminalize a woman’s private personal difficult decision. Imagine that.”

Comments / 7

The Dillman
4d ago

Roe v Wade was a poor decision, legally speaking, and most legal experts agree. The only reason it was originally adjudicated and then kept off the docket for review, is because the court has had a Leftist majority for decades.

Reply
4
Shawn
4d ago

where are the "my body my choice " folks when the government teams up withh big pharma ? mandatory experimental shots????

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Rockford, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
WSAW

Evers considers executive action on abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tells our Milwaukee partner station WISN that he’s considering several options on abortion, including executive action. Evers recorded a segment for “UPFRONT” with Matt Smith that airs Sunday at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV. Smith asked the governor what his office...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois voters take to the polls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voter turnout was not expected to be very high for Tuesday’s election. One polling location in Rockford was Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., where locals voted in the primary to narrow down who will be on the ballot for November’s location. Tuesday reportedly saw a steady flow of people […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Stadelman
WIFR

Thomson inmate indicted in Rockford for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill., was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on multiple relating to the death of a fellow inmate. Houston A. Clyde, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County plans to build up the I-39 corridor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly $60 million in development has been shelled out for the I-39 corridor, but the buck doesn’t stop there. Over the past decade, the area in Cherry Valley near Baxter Road welcomed major players like Berner Foods, Fedex and Amazon. Now a fourth company will set up shop.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Better Business Bureau warns of summer scams

Dennis Horton, of the Rockford Better Business Bureau, warns of scams you might encounter this summer. Rockford artists support Ukraine with ‘Art for Peace’ …. Gas prices in Rockford fall slightly ahead of 4th …. Study: Breast cancer spreads more rapidly overnight. Flu shot may give protection against...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Corporal Nathan Carlson’s body will return home to Machesney Park this week. The Marine died along with four others when their helicopter crashed during training earlier this month. A non-profit that lines funeral routes for military and first responders will be in the area this week. “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois Woman Terrified After DoorDash Driver Threatens Her Family

DoorDash is a common service in Illinois and has been since for a few years. It's safe to say the coronavirus pandemic helped make the delivery service even more relevant. I was a "DoorDasher" for a day and quickly learned it was not for me. Uber and Lyft were more enjoyable for me. Both services take steps to ensure driver safety but what about the safety of the customer?
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy