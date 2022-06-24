ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seacoast Pirates win two New Balance Select Elite baseball titles

By Staff Reports
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
The Seacoast Pirates baseball club saw two of its teams, the 12-year-old Gold and 11-year-old Gold, win New Balance Select Elite championships on Father's Day weekend in Manchester.

The two teams combined to finish their seasons with an overall record of 64-5.

“I am incredibly proud of both groups,” Seacoast Pirates Director of Baseball Scott Dubben said. “For them to combine for a record like that against the top competition from New England is a really impressive feat. For 11- and 12-year-old kids to consistently play at such a high level is a testament to them and the coaching staff.”

Eric Wells saw his 12-year-old team celebrate walk-off wins in both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, while beating the Nor’easters, 6-4 in the championship game.

The Pirates, who also won the Border Battles tournament and placed second in a Perfect Game tournament in the season, finished the season with an overall record of 34-2.

“it was a very emotional season for the team with some of the stuff we had to go through,” Well said after the championship. “I felt like we have been the best team in the league all year. Watching the kids go through the bracket and find ways to walk off twice and then play a tough Nor'easters team and beat them was a major accomplishment. The kids always found ways to get one more run than everyone else.”

Rich Longuil saw his 11-year-old team walk-off with a win in the championship game, a 6-5 win over the Northeast Gators thanks to Timothy Peracchi’s game-winning double.

The Pirates went 30-3 overall in the season. It was the second straight year this group won the league championship.

“I knew we would have a very good chance of winning it all again,” Longuil said. “The kids are talented. We have really good pitching, and we had two horses as our No. 1 and 2. I would say it would’ve been a disappointment if we didn't win the championship.”

Members of the Seacoast Pirates 12-year-old team included Exeter’s Nolan Engler and Ryan Allard, Dover’s Bryce Peck, Tucker Montecalvo, Jonathan Pine, Sam Macgregor and Brandon Skowron, Rye’s Kyle Derderian and James Donnelly, Colby Whitehouse of Farmington, Levi Fernandez of Laconia, Quinn Sherrill of Barrington, and Finn Perry of Kittery, Maine.

Sherrill hit a walk-off homer in the semifinals, and Skowron had a walk-off single in the quarterfinals.

Donnelly homered in the championship, and Pine struck out seven.

“The team has been together for the past couple of years and has seen a lot of success,” Wells said. “The big thing I talked to the kids about all year is that they couldn’t rest on what they had done in the past, and we had to take a step forward. I was truly proud of the kids for sticking with it and buying in with the process that I bring as a coach. They deserve all the success they had this year.”

Members of the Seacoast Pirates 11-year-old team included Dover’s Owen Lovering, Rhett Reed, Desmond Fennessy, Trey Longuil, Connor Lynch, Brady Flynn and Ben Cheek, Stratham’s Timothy Peracchi and Caden Desjardins, Hampton’s Aidan Beane and Benjamin Fitzgerald of York, Maine.

“It was really special for this group to win back-to-back championships,” coach Longuil said. “It was quite satisfying.”

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth, NH

