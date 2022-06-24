ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

More than 3,000 AEP customers without power in Franklin County a week after massive outages

By Micah Walker, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
More than 3,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County are sitting in the dark Friday night due to power outages. This comes a little more than week after more than 230,000 customers across the county lost power.

According to the AEP outage map, there are a total of 3,485 customer outages in the area. The hardest-hit areas are 2,304 outages on Morse Road in Columbus near Easton Town Center and 1,742 outages on Bethel Road on the Northwest Side.

AEP spokesperson Scott Fuller said the outages are due to equipment issues at two substations. Both outage pockets are expected to have power restored around 10:30 p.m.

Assistance available for those affected by earlier outages

To help the Greater Columbus residents who were affected by the organizations, AEP made a $1 million contribution to local organizations such as the Columbus Urban League, IMPACT Community Action, LifeCare Alliance and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

AEP is also expanding bill assistance available through its Neighbor to Neighbor program. The program provides eligible AEP Ohio customers in need with a grant applied directly to their bill, stated the company's website. Eligible customers can apply until July 29 at AEPOhio.com/n2n.

IMPACT Community Action is offering $250 Kroger gift cards to help people replace food lost during the outages. According to the Columbus-based organization, card availability is first-come, first-served and people must bring a photo ID and a copy of their American Electric Power bill.

IMPACT is hosting walk-ins at its 711 Southwood Avenue location Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., June 30 from 10 a.m. to noon, and July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Micah Walker is the Dispatch trending reporter. Reach her at mwalker@dispatch.com or 740-251-7199. Follow her on Twitter @micah_walker701.

IN THIS ARTICLE
