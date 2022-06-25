ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.24.22

By Robert Winfree
Cover picture for the articleHey there people, it’s Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a rematch for the Intercontinental title when newly minted champion Gunther takes on former champion Ricochet. Also people are still trying to get into the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, so we’ll...

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony for this episode but he should be back next week. Tonight is the celebration of 20 years of John Cena in WWE, the man debuted 20 years ago today and went toe to toe with Kurt Angle on Smackdown and he’s back tonight for the celebration. We’re also getting a Money in the Bank qualifying match when Kevin Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or the mythical third E brother, Elrod. The build for Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory should continue here, plus the Street Profits are building momentum towards the title shot against the Usos. Carmella got hot shotted into the title scene after Rhea Ripley suffered an injury so Carmella and RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair will probably cross paths again. There seems to be a budding rivalry between Riddle and Seth Rollins, and who doesn’t love a good 15 minute Rollins monologue that’s functionally identical in content and delivery to every other 15 minute Seth Rollins monologue? Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.
