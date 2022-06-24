ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: A record is tied as Yarmouth-Dennis beats Chatham

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
Red Sox manager Scott Pickler tied the all-time managerial wins record on Friday as his Yennis-Darmouth Red Sox (5-4-1) defeated the Anglers,(3-7-1), 3-2.

All the offense for the Red Sox came via the longball. It started with LSU's Jordan Thompson's two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Y-D a 2-1 lead. Western Carolina's Pascanel Ferreras then broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run, his second of the season.

Point Loma Nazarene's Zach Veen, was great out of the bullpen for the Red Sox. The senior lefty recorded the last 10 outs for Y-D, picking up the win and striking out six.

In other Cape League action on Friday:

Harwich Mariners 4, Cotuit Kettleers 2

The Mariners (5-6) used late offense to hand the previously undefeated Kettleers (9-1-1) their first loss of the season.

The game was 1-1 into the seventh innings after both teams pitched well early on. Both starters matched each other inning for inning. Northwestern's sophomore Sean Sullivan went six strong innings to pick up the win, striking out six and only allowing one run. On the other side, University of Nevada's Kade Morris pitched six innings of one-run ball. The junior only allowed four hits and one earned run.

After breaking the 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh, the Mariners got the insurance runs they needed courtesy of a two-run shot off the bat of Kansas State junior Nick Goodwin.

Falmouth Commodores 4, Brewster Whitecaps 3

A four-run first inning proved to be all the offense the Commodores (4-6-1) needed to beat the Brewster Whitecaps (5-6) at Stony Brook Field.

Louisville junior Jack Payton drove a two-run triple into the gap two drive in the first two runs of the game for Falmouth. He was then driven by Jacob Walsh's home run in the next at bat to put the Commodores up four before the Whitecaps had come to the plate.

Florida State's Carson Montgomery got the start for Falmouth and pitched well, going four shutout innings. Brewster would get three runs back in the middle innings but Texas State's Levi Wells shut the door for the Commodores, getting the final six outs of the contest.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 8, Wareham Gatemen 4

Despite falling behind 3-0 after the top of the first inning and 4-2 after an inning and a half, the Harbor Hawks (5-5-1) rallied back to beat the Gatemen (4-6-1).

The Gatemen jumped out quickly in the first inning as Creighton senior Alan Roden drove in the game's first two run with his single. The next batter, Clemson's Blake Wright, grounded into a double play, but drove in another run in the process. University of Miami's Alejandro Rosario steadied the ship for Hyannis after that, only allowing a single run over the next five innings. That allowed the Harbor Hawks offense to get back into the game.

After two runs in the bottom of the first, Hyannis got one in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to pull away.

Bourne Braves 4, Orleans Firebirds 2

The Braves (5-4-2) got the victory over the Firebirds (5-5-1) at Doran Park. Louisville righty Kaden Grundy and LSU righty Garrett Edwards each pitched four solid innings for Bourne. Grundy got the start, and only allowed a single run across his four frames, allowing just three hits. He then gave way to Edwards who followed suit with four innings of one-run baseball of his own. Two unearned runs in the sixth gave the Braves some breathing room and as they coasted to their fifth victory of the year.

Stars of the Night

No. 1 1 Zach Veen, LHP, Point Loma Nazarene, Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox: The senior was outstanding for the Red Sox tonight finishing with a final line of 3 1/3 innings, two hits, zero walks, and six strikeouts. He preserved the win for the Red Sox, keeping the Chatham offense quiet.

No. 2 Philip Matulia, OF, Louisiana Tech, Hyannis Harbor Hawks: The senior had his finger prints all over the win for Hyannis. He finished the night 2-3 with a walk, scored two runs, and drove in two on his first home run of the year.

No. 3 Sean Sullivan, LHP, Northwestern, Harwich Mariners: The sophomore started came up huge for his team tonight, holding the best offense in the league to a single run over six strong innings of work. He tallied six strikeouts and only allowed three hits in his first start of the season.

Up next Saturday:

Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox @ Cotuit Kettleers 5 p.m.

Orleans Firebirds @ Harwich Mariners 5:30 p.m.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks @ Bourne Braves 6 p.m.

Wareham Gatemen @ Falmouth Commodores 6 p.m.

Brewster Whitecaps @ Chatham Anglers 7 p.m.

