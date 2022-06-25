Rumble Ponies shutout Reading behind strong start from Lasko

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies took down the Reading Fightin Phils in shutout fashion Friday night, winning 2-0 on pride night.

Justin Lasko got the start for the Rumble Ponies, throwing 6 shutout innings, allowing just 4 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 2.

Willy Taveras, Yeizo Campos and Dedniel Nunez each threw 1 inning out of the bullpen to complete the shutout.

The Rumble Ponies scored there first run thanks to a solo home run from Ronny Mauricio in the bottom of the fourth, his 12th home run on the year.

Carlos Cortes would later tack onto the lead with an RBI double in the sixth to push the lead to 2-0.

For Reading, Ethan Lindow had a fine start as well, throwing 5 innings, allowing just the 1 run on 5 hits, 0 walks while striking out 4 Rumble Ponies hitters.

Brett Baty also extended his hit streak to 15 games with a 1-3 day.

The win pushes the Rumble Ponies record to 26-41 on the year and marks their second win in a row.

Binghamton will look to make it 3 in a row with another matchup against Reading on Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

