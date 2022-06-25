ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies shutout Reading behind strong start from Lasko

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujfVj_0gLaZAvX00

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies took down the Reading Fightin Phils in shutout fashion Friday night, winning 2-0 on pride night.

Justin Lasko got the start for the Rumble Ponies, throwing 6 shutout innings, allowing just 4 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 2.

Willy Taveras, Yeizo Campos and Dedniel Nunez each threw 1 inning out of the bullpen to complete the shutout.

The Rumble Ponies scored there first run thanks to a solo home run from Ronny Mauricio in the bottom of the fourth, his 12th home run on the year.

Carlos Cortes would later tack onto the lead with an RBI double in the sixth to push the lead to 2-0.

For Reading, Ethan Lindow had a fine start as well, throwing 5 innings, allowing just the 1 run on 5 hits, 0 walks while striking out 4 Rumble Ponies hitters.

Brett Baty also extended his hit streak to 15 games with a 1-3 day.

The win pushes the Rumble Ponies record to 26-41 on the year and marks their second win in a row.

Binghamton will look to make it 3 in a row with another matchup against Reading on Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Racing Sunday Update

It was hot afternoon to race at Watking Glen on Saturday and our Rick Hughey has the recap. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Taveras
Person
Carlos Cortes
Person
Brett Baty
localsyr.com

Dryden valedictorian receives full ride to Ivy League college

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has been shining a spotlight on students who have worked their way to the top of their graduating class. Tuesday’s top student is the valedictorian at Dryden High School, Julia Trask. She earned a college degree before even getting her high school diploma.
DRYDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Lizzo

June 28th – Meet Lizzo! Lizzo is a 9 month-old spayed female. She is an energetic dog, who loves to get in your face. She’ll shower you with kisses and attention. She will need an owner who is going to give her as much attention as she gives you. If you’re interested in Lizzo, you […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy