Chicago non-profit hosts Jackson Park golf outing to help raise scholarship fund for students

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Friday was an absolutely gorgeous day to golf, especially for a good cause.

The "We Women Empowered Chicago Pioneers" golf outing debuted in Jackson Park.

Our very own Ravi Baichwal and ABC7 General Manager John Idler were out swinging on the green too!

The non-profit, founded by Josephine "Mother" Wade
, was the inaugural event to help raise scholarship funds for students, many whom Wade has grown close too.

Five students each received $5,000 raised at the event.

