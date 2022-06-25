ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grieving elderly woman suffering from Parkinson's Disease misses her husband's funeral after a taxi booked for her two days earlier never showed up because of a driver's sneaky trick

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An elderly woman has missed the opportunity to say goodbye to her beloved husband because of a taxi driver's failure to pick her up on time.

Kerrin Terry, 72, who is living with Parkinson's Disease, was all dressed up and waiting for the taxi to pick her up from her Sydney nursing home and take her to the funeral of her husband Brian of 47 years.

However, the taxi driver working for 13cabs made the decision to 'flash the fare'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Cqdi_0gLaYlQV00
Elderly woman Kerrin Terry (pictured) missed the opportunity to say goodbye to her beloved husband because of a taxi driver's failure to pick her up 

President of the Australian Taxi Association Michael Jools told A Current Affair this is when 'you accept a fare, you start to head in that direction and you realise it is not a good fare... so you turn the metre on, run it for a few seconds and then turn it off, it shows up in the network system that you have picked up the fare'.

'I didn't get there...they took that chance away from me,' Ms Terry told the program.

'I had no idea that weren't going to turn up.'

Ms Terry said she was left waiting and thinking, 'where in the hell are they?'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7PhQ_0gLaYlQV00
After missing her husband's funeral, Ms Terry said: 'I didn't get there...they took that chance away from me' (pictured, with her husband Brian)

Her daughter Sarah had arranged a taxi two days prior to the funeral and even confirmed twice with 13cabs the day before.

Jason, Sarah's husband, said that she 'received a call two minutes before the pick-up from the driver saying 'I'm two minutes away so I'll call on arrival.'

More than half an hour later, Sarah received a call from the nursing home stating that her mum was still there waiting to be picked up.

The cab company told Sarah that the driver had closed the job.

Faced with a difficult dilemma, other family members attempted to delay the ceremony for as long as they could but after almost an hour delay, they were forced to make the devastating call to begin the service without Ms Terry.

As son-in-law Jason got up to say a few words, he said, 'you are going to have to forgive me a little bit...I'm still livered about 13cabs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olhve_0gLaYlQV00
Faced with a difficult dilemma, other family members attempted to delay the ceremony for as long as they could but after almost an hour delay, they were forced to make the devastating call to begin the service without Ms Terry 

Her daughter Sarah said her mum was able to watch the service online, however 'she was quite distressed'.

During the wake, Sarah received a call from 13cabs.

Her husband Jason said: 'She got called again to say that your ride is here to be picked up and it's like, Brian is gone.'

The family wish they were told the truth from the beginning.

'Just give us the answer, just tell us early on that it's not going to happen...that it's going to be hours away,' Jason said.

'We might have had time to organise something else.'

In a statement, the taxi company said: '13cabs is deeply troubled to hear about Ms Terry's experience and apologises unreservedly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lp6f5_0gLaYlQV00
In a statement, the taxi company said: '13cabs is deeply troubled to hear about Ms Terry's experience and apologises unreservedly'

'We have investigated the booking made by Ms Terry and it appears that despite every effort being made, including 13cabs offering drivers a significant financial incentive to take the work... no vehicle could be found,' it added.

'The driver who contacted Ms Terry has been contacted and will be asked to explain their actions.'

'I don't want this to happen again...I think it's absolutely disgraceful,' Ms Terry's daughter Sarah said.

Statement by a 13cabs spokesperson

Tiffany Davis Bertholdt
4d ago

💔💔My Heart goes out to this poor woman.. That's B.S. WHAT THE CAB DRIVER DID .. BUT HER FAMILY WAS ALREADY GOING THERE SOMEONE SHOULD HAVE ALREADY ARRANGED TO PICK HER UP ON THEIR WAY..

Gloworm
4d ago

Poor lady! Just doesn't make sense why the family didn't make arrangements with the nursing home to provide transportation to the service or that the family didn't bother to just jump in the car and head out to pick her up! They just continued the service without her!

Calamity Jane
4d ago

I don't get it, when my mom passed I was with my dad 24/7. I took him to the funeral, I took him to his doctor's appointments. why wasn't this poor woman's children there for her. sadly after being married for 65 years my dad passed away merely weeks after mom, but I was there for him every step. I don't understand how people can be so callous towards their parents. I lucked out and was raised by great people and when they needed me I did everything in my power to be there for them, like they were for me.

