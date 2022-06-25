ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonsboro could need more money for reservoir replacement, but that might not be a problem

By Michael D. Garcia, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
BOONSBORO — As the price to replace Boonsboro's nearly 70-year-old water reservoir goes up, the town may secure more federal funding.

Since being quoted a cost of $4.1 million to replace the reservoir — and securing substantial funding — the estimated cost has increased by over $2 million. At the same time, the U.S. House passing the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022 could provide an avenue to secure an additional $5 million in funding.

The House passed the legislation 384-37. It goes on to the Senate now.

Paul Mantello, town manager of Boonsboro, said the funds could come at the perfect time.

"I'd say we got lucky," Mantello told The Herald-Mail in a telephone interview.

The new cost is estimated to be between $6.5 million and just over $8 million, according to Mantello.

What funds are currently secured?

The town of Boonsboro has secured $3 million from federal, state and county funds for the Boonsboro-Keedysville Regional Water System Reservoir Replacement project.

About $1 million of federal funding was included in an appropriations bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden, another $1 million was included in Maryland's 2023 fiscal year budget and the Washington County Commissioners had pledged $1 million — through the county's capital reserves — toward the new reservoir.

The town would have been left with $1.1 million to cover the original cost to replace the reservoir, using American Rescue Plan funds the town had received, according to a previous report.

Six months after being quoted the $4.1 million price tag, the price ballooned to $6.5 million, Mantello said.

Inflation and demand for some materials that have been in limited supply have continued to be factors in recent construction pricing.

"It's a pretty expensive project," Mantello said. "We hope the economy stabilizes. For all this grant money we've been lucky enough to get ... each dollar doesn't go as far as it used to. And that changes month to month. It makes the task much more difficult."

Regardless, he added that the replacement of the old reservoir needs to happen.

"We leak a lot of water every year," Mantello said. "We're just focused on completing the project and getting the funding that we need to make it happen."

Water Resources Development Act of 2022

According to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure website, the Water Resources Development Act legislation had been around since the early '90s and was created to provide for the conservation and development of water and related resources.

The current provisions of the 2022 legislation include improving U.S. water infrastructure by authorizing the study and construction of locally focused projects developed in cooperation and consultation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It also includes a provision to improve the state's ports, harbors and inland waterways.

For the 2022 legislation, U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th, made two requests to incorporate into the final legislation – included was the $5 million toward the new reservoir.

Trone called the passing of the legislation through the House great news. However, it still needs to pass the Senate. He told The Herald-Mail in a telephone interview that he made the request for the funding in May, but that it's something that has been brought to his attention before.

"Infrastructure is key and we've got to keep investing," Trone said. "We're delighted with what's happened in Boonsboro and it has been great working with Mayor (Howard) Long and his team up there."

Trone requested $15 million in funding for the Brunswick Water Treatment Plant/Wastewater Treatment Plant Renovation project as well.

A bad leak

In a previous report, it was estimated that 15,000 gallons to 25,000 gallons of water leaks from the reservoir each day. In other words, the reservoir loses roughly 30% – about 450 households' worth – of its drinking water.

However, Mantello told The Herald-Mail in a text message that it could leak much more than that, considering its age and condition.

The new reservoir would be built on the same Boonsboro Mountain Road property where the current reservoir sits, and will hold 1 million gallons of water – less than the 1.3 million the current reservoir should hold, according to previous reports.

Mantello said the new reservoir is still expected to be finished in two years, and said the project is in its design phase. He added that he's glad that the Water Resources Act of 2022 is gaining some momentum.

