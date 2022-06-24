What Memphis Grizzlies' 2022 NBA Draft picks said at introductory news conference

The Memphis Grizzlies introduced their four draft 2022 NBA Draft picks Friday inside at FedExForum as they sat between coach Taylor Jenkins and general manager Zach Kleiman.

Each player had family members joined off to the side. While the draftees — Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams Jr. — answered questions, Kleiman and Jenkins looked at them with bright smiles on their faces.

Answering those those same questions, the next crop of Grizzlies rookies reflected on a wild past 18 hours that brought them to a franchise on the brink of NBA title contention.

Williams: "It's weird for sure, because I don't know how to feel yet. It hasn't really hit me yet.

Chandler (a Memphis native): "It's a very special moment, especially for me to be able to play for my hometown team, being there in the moment with all my friends and family being here."

Roddy: "I'm currently still on adrenaline right now. I don't know how to feel still. It's unreal."

LaRavia: "It's a dream come true. I've been dreaming of this moment every since I was a kid."

The press conference ended with the players taking photos and getting their new jersey numbers. LaRavia received No. 3, Roddy No. 27, Chandler No. 0 and Williams No. 5.

Here's more of what each player had to say in their introductory press conference, and some of the takeaways.

The competitive nature is there

The competitive nature of Williams and LaRavia began to show as they recalled a collegiate matchup against one another. They played in the second round of the NIT in a game when LaRavia's Wake Forest squad defeated VCU 80-74. Williams scored 27 points, but LaRavia, who scored 15 points, got the last laugh.

"He did cook us, but we got the win," LaRavia said.

The encounter drew smiles and laughs from Jenkins.

"You saw the competitive fire I think they are holding back right now," Jenkins said. "I think they are managing a lot of emotions. These guys are natural fits."

One facet of the game that's become popular in the Grizzlies locker room is their trash talk. That's one of the areas where LaRavia is a good fit.

"That's one of my favorite aspects of the game, is talking trash," LaRavia said. "I'm good for it."

Versatility

The biggest takeaway from the Grizzlies' draft class was their emphasis on players who are versatile. Each draft pick rebounds well for their position, defends and shoots 3-pointers.

LaRavia is a 6-foot-7 forward who played a lot of collegiate minutes at small forward and power forward. He shed light on what position is his most comfortable.

"I'm very comfortable on the wing," LaRavia said. "I think that's my favorite position to play. I'm very versatile, so I think I can play multiple positions."

Roddy is 6-5, but his bulky 255-pound frame is why he played all over the floor at Colorado State. While he profiles as a player who can play minutes at small forward and power forward, he also played small-ball center minutes in college.

"I'm more of a forward type, three or four," Roddy said. "In Colorado State, our offense was four around one, so I got a lot of reps around the 3-point line as well as in the post."

Danny Green's future

NBA veteran Danny Green was announced as part of the trade that gave the Grizzlies the rights to draft Roddy. Green tore his ACL in the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers and won't be available at the beginning of the season.

He is in the final year of a two-year deal and is set to make $10 million. Zach Kleiman said "TBD" on Green's future in Memphis.

Links to Grizzlies basketball

Roddy, who grew up in Minnesota and played AAU basketball with Tyus Jones' little brother, called the Grizzlies' free agent point guard one of his mentors. Jones texted Roddy before the draft and before his draft workout with the Grizzlies.

The obvious connection to Grizzlies basketball comes between star Ja Morant and Chandler, who have an established relationship and worked out together in the past.

"I think the backcourt will be nice and fun with me and Ja," Chandler said. "I'm excited to be able to play alongside and be able to learn from him as well."

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc