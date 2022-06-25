Obituary: Janet Ann Shrewsbury

Janet Ann Shrewsbury, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Janet was born February 27, 1937, in Skelton, West Virginia to Silas and Ella Doris Hopkins. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; seven brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services are Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Moss Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Brown officiating. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery.

Survivors are husband of 65 years: Donald R. Shrewsbury; daughters: Cindy Hendershot and Michele (Danny) Moore; son: Donald Randall (Wendy) Shrewsbury; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Visitation is Monday June 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home .