Cullman, AL

Obituary: Janet Ann Shrewsbury

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Janet Ann Shrewsbury, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Janet was born February 27, 1937, in Skelton, West Virginia to Silas and Ella Doris Hopkins. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; seven brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services are Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Moss Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Brown officiating. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery.

Survivors are husband of 65 years: Donald R. Shrewsbury; daughters: Cindy Hendershot and Michele (Danny) Moore; son: Donald Randall (Wendy) Shrewsbury; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Visitation is Monday June 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home .

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Francis Pitzing

Betty Francis Pitzing, age 77, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on July 23, 1944, to Roy Pitzing and Bertha Mae Hathcock Pitzing. Mrs. Pitzing is survived by her sister: Gladys Barnett; brother: Alton Pitzing; nieces: Kathy Sides, Kim Campbell and Leah McClusty and nephews: Michael Pitzing and Wally Barnett. The family has chosen cremation and will have a private memorial service at a later date and time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pitzing Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alora Suzanne Whittle

Funeral service for Alora Suzanne Whittle, of Cullman, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Robin Key officiating, and interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Miss Whittle passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born December 1, 2021.She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Laura Suzanne Fields and great-grandmother: Charolette Currier.Survivors include her mother: Lauren Peyton Whittle; grandfather: Timothy (Donna) Whittle; great-grandfather: Thomas Jay Currier; aunt: Georgia Lawson; uncles: Jacob (Katie) Whittle, Isaac Whittle and Justin Fairbanks and a host of cousins, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobby Joe Watson

Bobby Joe Watson, 74 of Cullman, moved to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grandview Medical Center. Bobby was born on January 8, 1948, to Preston and Louise Watson. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be at 1:00 p.m. Brother William McClellan will officiate. Burial will be in Nesmith Cemetery. Bobby is survived by his sons: Bobby Jason Watson and his wife Jessica, and Scotty Joe Watson and his wife Summer; mother: Louise Watson; sisters: Michelle Rivers and her husband Chuck, and Pam Mitchell and her husband Danny; grandchildren: Austin, Tristin, Alivia and Piper Watson and Zac, and Zeb and Zoe Watson and great-grandchildren: Zayden, Chloe, Sophie, Rylan and Jhett. He was preceded in death by his father: Preston Roscoe Watson.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vadie Leigh Overton

Vadie Leigh Overton, 90, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Vadie was born on April 12, 1932, in Itawamba County, Mississippi to Tom and Pearlie Farris Stockton. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of God. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs. Reverend T.J. Millican will officiate. Vadie is survived by her brother: Albert Stockton and his wife Pat; niece: Heather Stockton – Bostick, her husband, Jack and daughters; Emma Kate and Caroline Bostick and nephew: Hayden Stockton, his wife Melissa and children, Olivia and Cooper Stockton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Leldon Overton and her parents.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Billy Gene Walker

Billy Gene Walker, age 87, of Hanceville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born January 8, 1935, to Herschel and Lois Walker.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson: Bo Brockman; one sister and one brother.Survivors include his wife: Alice Walker; sons: Eddie Brockman, Bobby (Joyce) Brockman and Kenny (Lynn) Brockman; daughters: Debbie (Steve) Cochran, Lisa Ivey, Jane Bullitt and Teresa Price; grandchildren: Shannon, Stacey, Jennifer, Heather, Cameron, Sam, Riley, Sierra, Tierra, Benny, Chris, Ashton, Tiffany, Stephanie, Chris, Sharonda, Kelly and Sarah; 18 great-grandchildren; brother: Wyatt Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Edward Doss

James Edward Doss, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. James was born September 22, 1945 in Arkadelphia, Alabama.James is survived by the mother of his children: Myrtle Ann Doss; his sons: Charles Doss and James Doss; his daughters: Christine (Glenn) Welch, Angel (Kevin) Hudson, Juanita Shakelford and Holly (Brandon) Tucker; his grandchildren: Christopher (Kaytlen) Welch, Joseph (Shannon) Dingler, Abby (Seth) Bavar, Ariel Key, Jack Doss, Cheza Tucker, Lucas Hudson, Logan Doss, Reese Doss, Ashley Doss and Breanna Doss and his great-grandchildren: Sylin Welch, Brentley Jones, Niklause Jones and Skylar Bavar.James was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Elexander and Christabell Myrick Doss and his great-grandson: Hoss Wayne Benham.A celebration of life visitation for James will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life graveside service will occur Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at East Point Cumberland Cemetery (1441 US-278 East, Cullman, AL 35055).
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Flies from yesteryear: from the files of 1954 and 1937

From the files of 1954: Marie Peinhardt was chosen Cullman County’s first Dairy Maid, in the contest held Friday at Klein’s creamery. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Peinhardt. The recent school census for Cullman County and Cullman City shows a total of 13,063, in ages 6to 21. Of this number, 1,752 are within the City limits of Cullman and 11,311 in the county. Cullman High School teachers will be Allen Hyatt – Principal, Elberta Bailey, Mrs. Mabel Bailey, N.P. Bartlett, Oba Belcher, Mrs. Claris Boaz, Frank Camp, H.H. Cornett, Mrs. Doris Cornett, Opal Cooper, Marion Caldwell, P.T. Hiett, Ida...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, age 74, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Douglas was born October 25, 1947. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife: Felita Smith; his son: Tyler Smith (Lorna); his daughters: Nikki Hawkins (Kerry), Danielle Terry (Bradley) and Tiffany Pappas; his grandchildren: Brittany Hawkins, Meghan Golson (Drew) Kirsten Hawkins, Savannah Welborn (Jason), Braidy Terry, Sawyer Terry, Isabella Pappas and Harrison Pappas; his great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Cindy Gail Yearwood Steele

Cindy Gail Yearwood Steele, 61, of Addison, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her home. Cindy was born on June 16, 1961, in Cullman, Alabama.   A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bellview Heights Baptist Church at Jones Chapel. Brother Randy Milligan will officiate. Cindy is survived by her daughters: Heather Ashley Smith and her husband William, and Karlee Evans; granddaughters: Samantha Trammell and her husband Luke, Natalee Smith and Raeann Smith; brothers: James Yearwood, Roger Yearwood and his wife Marcia, Carlton Yearwood and his wife Jean Marie, Robert “Bobby” Yearwood and Leo Yearwood and his wife Debbie; sisters: MaryLee Gibson, Ann Wells and her husband Gerald and Betty Weissend and her husband Ricky and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Lee Shelton; father: Forrest Yearwood; mother: Mandy Hester Cofer Yearwood and sister-in-law: Kay Yearwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Curt’s Closet or Victoria’s Hope.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Never take anything for granted’: Stella Smith discusses her Cullman career

CULLMAN, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to Cullman basketball player Stella Smith. Some of Stella’s best basketball memories actually happened off of the court and she made a lot of great memories in school as well. “Although I made tons of memories with my girls playing basketball, some of my favorite memories happened off the court. Coach Hembree, coach Hartline, coach Shelton, and the girls are family to me, and they’ll all hold a very special place in my heart,” Smith said. “Some of my favorite memories include going to Huntsville and staying at a hotel for our Christmas...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Marjorie Louise Mize

Marjorie Louise Mize, 92, of Good Hope, AL, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born in Saginaw, MI on February 10, 1930, to the late John Moses and Rosetta Bruce Davis Survivors include her daughters: Pauline Flohr Hanson, Kathleen Flohr Alderton and Judy (Myron) Crandall; grandchildren: Danielle (Brad) Bivens, Scott Hanson, Steven Wiese, Shannon Alderton, Ashley (Ana Karina) Alderton-Riofrio, Stephanie (Matthew) Carroll and seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Sandra Davis, Tunie Henke and Lynda Wood; brother-in-law: Noel (Robbie) Mize and many special family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Edward Mize; parents; brothers: Mel, Kenneth and John Jr.; sister: Marlene Davis and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Curtis and Sally Mize. Marjorie enjoyed sewing. She was always fond of saying how much she loved her family and how very proud she was of them. There will be a visitation for Marjorie on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cullman County Hospice. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Vincent Lambert

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Vincent Lambert on Saturday, June 18, 2022. This is a completely unexpected loss and our family is devastated by his passing.Vince was born in 1968 in Arab, Alabama, to his parents Ronald Lee Lambert and Linda Nell Lambert Henry.He was a bright spark from the very beginning, discovering his passion for music at a very young age. The drums were his first instrument to learn but would soon find that his instrument of choice was bass guitar. He was in the band at Fairview High School. After graduating,...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tammy Lynn Thompson

Tammy Lynn Thompson, age 52, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Mary Lou (nee Kyle) and Robert Dyle of Bonne Terre. She is survived by her husband: Billy Thompson; children: Adam Thompson of Cullman, Alabama, Bethany Thompson of Cullman and Trista Lynn Thompson of Bonne Terre; grandchildren: Zuzanna Adkins of Bonne Terre, Madeline Adkins of Bonne Terre, Blake Thompson of Cullman and Gabriella Thompson of Cullman; mother-in-law: Doris (the late Thomas F.) Brown of Vinemont, Alabama; brother-in-law: Tony Thompson of Vinemont and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by an infant brother: Robert Christopher Dyle and brothers-in-law: Wayne Thompson and Danny Thompson. The funeral service for Mrs. Thompson will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, prior to the service. Interment will be in Kennedy Cemetery in Arley, Alabama. O’Neil Taylor will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Eddie Lecil Curtis

Eddie Lecil Curtis, 97, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Pearl River, Louisiana. Lecil was born on October 10, 1924, in Double Springs, Alabama to Silas and Pearl McCullar Curtis. Lecil loved the Lord and loved going to church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Pinetucky Baptist Church Cemetery in the Black Pond Community. Lecil is survived by his daughter: Phyllis Hand; sons: Jerry Curtis, Ronald Curtis and his wife Rose, Eddie Curtis and his wife Rubilyn and Kevin Curtis; 11 grandchildren: Latricia Cyr, Greg Curtis, Valorie Garner, Matt Curtis, Cynthia Reynolds, Jerame Curtis, Bobby Curtis, David Curtis, Candace Cooper, Evan Curtis and Desirae Curtis and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Clotield Cagle Curtis; son: Wayne Curtis; brothers: Marlin Curtis, Hercil Curtis and Lelton Curtis and sister: Helon Alexander.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris Virginia (Roberts) Gorman

Doris Virginia (Roberts) Gorman, age 84, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Cullman Regional. Doris was born July 10, 1937 in Cullman, Alabama. Doris is survived by her son: Everett Keith Gorman; her grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Dwayne Handley) Gorman, Nathan (Ashley) Tankersley and Hannah (Aaron) Smitherson and her great-grandchildren: Lea Tankersley, Ellie Tankersley, Jordan Smitherson, Zayden Smitherson and Clayton Smitherson. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband: Everett A. Gorman; her parents: C.J. and Hattie Clemons Roberts; her brother: Junior M. Roberts and her sisters: Jane Whittle, Katie Canaday, Chris Mitchell, Ludie Roberts, Trudie Taft and Myrtle Hale. A celebration of life visitation for Doris will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life graveside service will occur Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cullman Memory Gardens (1516 Bolte Rd, Cullman, Al 35055).
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patsy Ann Williams

The funeral service for Patsy Ann Williams, 82, of Hanceville, will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. The interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery.  Rev. Cory Drummond and Rev. Tim Holder will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family. Mrs. Williams passed from this life June 19, 2022 at the Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born August 28, 1939 to Albert Alton and Leona Horsley Mauldin. She was a member of...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Elliot Fowler

Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services for John Elliot Fowler at 9:00 a.m. on  Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Park, with Pastor Rick Davis and Dr. Ramonalynn Bethley  officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.   John Elliot Fowler of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. John was born in  Alexandria, Louisiana on July 20, 1964 to Walter C. and Patty Fowler.  John is survived by his daughter: Morgan Kathryn Fowler and Andrea Kristine Fowler of Cullman,  Alabama; grandchildren: Damian Jason “D” Fowler, Xander Elliott Fowler, Anna Kathyrn Kristine Hausler and Olliver James Felix “Ollie” Fowler; brother: Walter C. Fowler, Jr. and sister: Nancy Fowler.  John graduated from Holy Savior Menard High School, attended Louisiana Tech and graduated from Automobile School in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked for  Keystone Automobile as a manager and retired after 24 years of service.  Honoring John’s memory will be the following pallbearers: Steve Edwards, Michael Brame, Andy  Leveque, John Robert Elliott, Aldon Ryan Elliott and Hunter Leveque.  The family would like to thank John’s caregivers, Julie Sharpton, Patty Duke and Betty Shelton, for all the love and care during John’s illness.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main Street, Suite 2. Clarkston, MI, 48346. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Find a hero in Thor!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Thor! According to Ruttkay, Thor is a 1.5-2-year-old medium-energy Border Collie mix. Thor, known to be a quick learner, is developing super social skills at a lightning-fast pace. With the recent hot days, he’s discovered his love for the kiddie pool. This considerate and respectful boy also likes to be helpful and wear his backpack, carrying water for everyone!   Thor is certain to make someone a wonderful companion, hiking or reading dog! Thor’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Teresa George Bradford

Teresa George Bradford, 60, of Guntersville, Alabama, passed away on June 17, 2022. She was born in Jefferson County, Alabama, to Raymond and Ruby Helen George on July 17, 1961. Teresa was a member of First Baptist Church of Oneonta. She enjoyed crafting and loved animals, especially her dogs. Ms. Bradford adored her family, and she enjoyed any time she got to spend with those she loved. Teresa was dear to many people, and she will be missed very much. Ms. Bradford is preceded in death by her parents. Those surviving Teresa are her children: Michael and Rachel Randall, Breanna and Ryan Dennis,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

United Way of Cullman County announces annual Stuff the Bus campaign

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County will be hosting their 5th annual school supply drive, Stuff the Bus, July 15-22. School supplies are donated to city and county school students who do not have access to school supplies throughout the year. During the 2021-22 school year, over 60 percent of students were on free or reduced lunches. With the poverty rate in Cullman County higher than national averages, the number of students who need school supplies in the community is extremely high. The United Way in Cullman raised thousands of school supplies last year through the drive, impacting thousands of students during the 2021-2022 school year. Participating businesses, retailers, churches and other partners will have collection boxes on site during the week of July 15-22 with the goal to stuff the bus full of supplies for both school systems within Cullman County. A full list of school supplies needed will be posted at each drop-off location. For a full list of participating drop-off sites, school supplies needed, as well as additional information visit our website at https://www.uwaycc.org/ under the events section.  For more information, contact Waid Harbison, executive director of the United Way of Cullman County at 256-739-2948.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

