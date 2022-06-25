Obituary: Emma Inez McGuire

Emma Inez McGuire, age 86, of Anniston, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at her residence.

Emma was born on June 29, 1935, in Haleyville, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Cemetery in the Wiley Branch Community. Brother Anthony McGuire will officiate.

Emma is survived by her children: Patsy (Carlos) Whitten, Kenneth (Linda) McGuire, Jonathan (Lisa) McGuire and Renae Dorroh; grandchildren: Tim York, Carl York, Denise Cagle, Tiffany Lawrence, Shane (Kathy) Whitten, Amber (Jacob) Joslyn, Megan (Doug) Clay, Chase McGuire, Ryan (Laura) McGuire, Bryan McGuire, Micah (Hannah) Dorroh, Garrett (Kayla) Dorroh, Joey (Kelly) Dorroh, Jenni (Ty) Dollar and Jamie (Meredith) Dorroh; great-grandchildren: Hunter (Rachel) Whitten, Blake Whitten, Adam York, Shayla York, Autumn Lawrence, Jerry Lawrence, Kassie Clay, Leighton McGuire, Evie Dorroh, Jewell Dorroh, Kennedy Dollar and Silas Dorroh and a host of other family and friends whose lives she influenced.

She was preceded in death by her spouse: Dave McGuire; father: Ben Loveless; mother: Ethel Loveless; daughter: Joyce Ann Sims; four brothers and two sisters.