Obituary: James Edward Doss
James Edward Doss, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. James was born September 22, 1945 in Arkadelphia, Alabama.
James is survived by the mother of his children: Myrtle Ann Doss; his sons: Charles Doss and James Doss; his daughters: Christine (Glenn) Welch, Angel (Kevin) Hudson, Juanita Shakelford and Holly (Brandon) Tucker; his grandchildren: Christopher (Kaytlen) Welch, Joseph (Shannon) Dingler, Abby (Seth) Bavar, Ariel Key, Jack Doss, Cheza Tucker, Lucas Hudson, Logan Doss, Reese Doss, Ashley Doss and Breanna Doss and his great-grandchildren: Sylin Welch, Brentley Jones, Niklause Jones and Skylar Bavar.
James was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Elexander and Christabell Myrick Doss and his great-grandson: Hoss Wayne Benham.
A celebration of life visitation for James will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life graveside service will occur Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at East Point Cumberland Cemetery (1441 US-278 East, Cullman, AL 35055).
Comments / 0