Obituary: James Edward Doss

By Moss Service Funeral Home
 4 days ago

James Edward Doss, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. James was born September 22, 1945 in Arkadelphia, Alabama.

James is survived by the mother of his children: Myrtle Ann Doss; his sons: Charles Doss and James Doss; his daughters: Christine (Glenn) Welch, Angel (Kevin) Hudson, Juanita Shakelford and Holly (Brandon) Tucker; his grandchildren: Christopher (Kaytlen) Welch, Joseph (Shannon) Dingler, Abby (Seth) Bavar, Ariel Key, Jack Doss, Cheza Tucker, Lucas Hudson, Logan Doss, Reese Doss, Ashley Doss and Breanna Doss and his great-grandchildren: Sylin Welch, Brentley Jones, Niklause Jones and Skylar Bavar.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Elexander and Christabell Myrick Doss and his great-grandson: Hoss Wayne Benham.

A celebration of life visitation for James will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life graveside service will occur Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at East Point Cumberland Cemetery (1441 US-278 East, Cullman, AL 35055).

Obituary: Betty Francis Pitzing

Betty Francis Pitzing, age 77, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on July 23, 1944, to Roy Pitzing and Bertha Mae Hathcock Pitzing. Mrs. Pitzing is survived by her sister: Gladys Barnett; brother: Alton Pitzing; nieces: Kathy Sides, Kim Campbell and Leah McClusty and nephews: Michael Pitzing and Wally Barnett. The family has chosen cremation and will have a private memorial service at a later date and time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pitzing Family.
Obituary: Howard O’neal Godsey

Howard O’neal Godsey, 87, of Double Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hendrix Health Care. Howard was born on February 15, 1935, in Russellville, Alabama. He loved to fish and hunt, and he also served in the Army. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Double Springs, where funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother Alvis Treece will officiate. Howard is survived by his sister: Roma Rice (Homer); daughters: Barbara and Leann Godsey; five grandchildren and some great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Ada Godsey; son: Paul O’Neal Godsey; daughter: LahDonna Gail Godsey; sister: Bonnnie Arlene Godsey and grandson: Steven O’neal Welch.
Obituary: Bobby Joe Watson

Bobby Joe Watson, 74 of Cullman, moved to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grandview Medical Center. Bobby was born on January 8, 1948, to Preston and Louise Watson. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be at 1:00 p.m. Brother William McClellan will officiate. Burial will be in Nesmith Cemetery. Bobby is survived by his sons: Bobby Jason Watson and his wife Jessica, and Scotty Joe Watson and his wife Summer; mother: Louise Watson; sisters: Michelle Rivers and her husband Chuck, and Pam Mitchell and her husband Danny; grandchildren: Austin, Tristin, Alivia and Piper Watson and Zac, and Zeb and Zoe Watson and great-grandchildren: Zayden, Chloe, Sophie, Rylan and Jhett. He was preceded in death by his father: Preston Roscoe Watson.
Obituary: Alora Suzanne Whittle

Funeral service for Alora Suzanne Whittle, of Cullman, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Robin Key officiating, and interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Miss Whittle passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born December 1, 2021.She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Laura Suzanne Fields and great-grandmother: Charolette Currier.Survivors include her mother: Lauren Peyton Whittle; grandfather: Timothy (Donna) Whittle; great-grandfather: Thomas Jay Currier; aunt: Georgia Lawson; uncles: Jacob (Katie) Whittle, Isaac Whittle and Justin Fairbanks and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Obituary: Rhonda Karen Anderson

Rhonda Karen Anderson, age 73, of Falkville, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born February 8, 1949, in Cullman, Alabama, to Charlie Smith and Helen Fleming.She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger Anderson; parents: Charlie and Helen Fleming and stepfather: Bill Fleming.Survivors include her son: Terry (Melody) Bates; grandchildren: Alyssa (Kory) Bradley and Michael Bates; great-grandchildren: Gannon Bates and Kross Bates; brother: Butch (Anita) Smith; sister: Dara (Mark) Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Obituary: Ruth Ilene Cochran

Graveside service for Ruth Ilene Cochran, age 99, of Panama City Beach, FL, formally of Cullman, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Shady Grove Cemetery with John McKoy officiating, and burial at Shady Grove Cemetery.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Cochran passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Beehive Homes Assisted Living. She was born May 16, 1923 to William and Delphia Kilgo Abbott.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William Raymond Cochran; sons: Donald Cochran and Raymond “Billy” Cochran, III and brother: Wesley Abbott.Survivors include her sister: Isabelle Cider and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Obituary: Vadie Leigh Overton

Vadie Leigh Overton, 90, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Vadie was born on April 12, 1932, in Itawamba County, Mississippi to Tom and Pearlie Farris Stockton. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of God. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs. Reverend T.J. Millican will officiate. Vadie is survived by her brother: Albert Stockton and his wife Pat; niece: Heather Stockton – Bostick, her husband, Jack and daughters; Emma Kate and Caroline Bostick and nephew: Hayden Stockton, his wife Melissa and children, Olivia and Cooper Stockton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Leldon Overton and her parents.
‘Never take anything for granted’: Stella Smith discusses her Cullman career

CULLMAN, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to Cullman basketball player Stella Smith. Some of Stella’s best basketball memories actually happened off of the court and she made a lot of great memories in school as well. “Although I made tons of memories with my girls playing basketball, some of my favorite memories happened off the court. Coach Hembree, coach Hartline, coach Shelton, and the girls are family to me, and they’ll all hold a very special place in my heart,” Smith said. “Some of my favorite memories include going to Huntsville and staying at a hotel for our Christmas...
Flies from yesteryear: from the files of 1954 and 1937

From the files of 1954: Marie Peinhardt was chosen Cullman County’s first Dairy Maid, in the contest held Friday at Klein’s creamery. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Peinhardt. The recent school census for Cullman County and Cullman City shows a total of 13,063, in ages 6to 21. Of this number, 1,752 are within the City limits of Cullman and 11,311 in the county. Cullman High School teachers will be Allen Hyatt – Principal, Elberta Bailey, Mrs. Mabel Bailey, N.P. Bartlett, Oba Belcher, Mrs. Claris Boaz, Frank Camp, H.H. Cornett, Mrs. Doris Cornett, Opal Cooper, Marion Caldwell, P.T. Hiett, Ida...
Obituary: Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, age 74, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Douglas was born October 25, 1947. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife: Felita Smith; his son: Tyler Smith (Lorna); his daughters: Nikki Hawkins (Kerry), Danielle Terry (Bradley) and Tiffany Pappas; his grandchildren: Brittany Hawkins, Meghan Golson (Drew) Kirsten Hawkins, Savannah Welborn (Jason), Braidy Terry, Sawyer Terry, Isabella Pappas and Harrison Pappas; his great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Michael Eugene Johnson

Michael Eugene Johnson, age 65, of Bremen, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Michael was born December 24, 1956, in Cullman, Alabama to Roy E. and Carolyn Faye May Johnson. He worked for over 40 years and retired as a Critical Care Preceptor. He also worked as a paramedic lead hemodynamic tech. and MLT anesthesiologist technologist. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents: Fred F. and Pearlie Ratliff May, and Lewis and Elizabeth Johnson; father-in-law: William Thomas (Billy) Parker and mother-in-law: Paulene Woodard Parker. A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family. Survivors are wife: Martha Parker Johnson; daughter: Jessica M. Johnson; son: Jacob M. Johnson; sister: Sharon Johnson and brother: Randy Johnson. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Obituary: Tammy Lynn Thompson

Tammy Lynn Thompson, age 52, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Mary Lou (nee Kyle) and Robert Dyle of Bonne Terre. She is survived by her husband: Billy Thompson; children: Adam Thompson of Cullman, Alabama, Bethany Thompson of Cullman and Trista Lynn Thompson of Bonne Terre; grandchildren: Zuzanna Adkins of Bonne Terre, Madeline Adkins of Bonne Terre, Blake Thompson of Cullman and Gabriella Thompson of Cullman; mother-in-law: Doris (the late Thomas F.) Brown of Vinemont, Alabama; brother-in-law: Tony Thompson of Vinemont and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by an infant brother: Robert Christopher Dyle and brothers-in-law: Wayne Thompson and Danny Thompson. The funeral service for Mrs. Thompson will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, prior to the service. Interment will be in Kennedy Cemetery in Arley, Alabama. O’Neil Taylor will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family.
Obituary: Cindy Gail Yearwood Steele

Cindy Gail Yearwood Steele, 61, of Addison, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her home. Cindy was born on June 16, 1961, in Cullman, Alabama.   A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bellview Heights Baptist Church at Jones Chapel. Brother Randy Milligan will officiate. Cindy is survived by her daughters: Heather Ashley Smith and her husband William, and Karlee Evans; granddaughters: Samantha Trammell and her husband Luke, Natalee Smith and Raeann Smith; brothers: James Yearwood, Roger Yearwood and his wife Marcia, Carlton Yearwood and his wife Jean Marie, Robert “Bobby” Yearwood and Leo Yearwood and his wife Debbie; sisters: MaryLee Gibson, Ann Wells and her husband Gerald and Betty Weissend and her husband Ricky and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Lee Shelton; father: Forrest Yearwood; mother: Mandy Hester Cofer Yearwood and sister-in-law: Kay Yearwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Curt’s Closet or Victoria’s Hope.
Obituary: Eddie Lecil Curtis

Eddie Lecil Curtis, 97, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Pearl River, Louisiana. Lecil was born on October 10, 1924, in Double Springs, Alabama to Silas and Pearl McCullar Curtis. Lecil loved the Lord and loved going to church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Pinetucky Baptist Church Cemetery in the Black Pond Community. Lecil is survived by his daughter: Phyllis Hand; sons: Jerry Curtis, Ronald Curtis and his wife Rose, Eddie Curtis and his wife Rubilyn and Kevin Curtis; 11 grandchildren: Latricia Cyr, Greg Curtis, Valorie Garner, Matt Curtis, Cynthia Reynolds, Jerame Curtis, Bobby Curtis, David Curtis, Candace Cooper, Evan Curtis and Desirae Curtis and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Clotield Cagle Curtis; son: Wayne Curtis; brothers: Marlin Curtis, Hercil Curtis and Lelton Curtis and sister: Helon Alexander.
Obituary: Charles Kenneth Chambers

Funeral service for Charles Kenneth Chambers, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Fairview with Dr. David Chambers officiating and interment in First Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mr. Chambers passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born August 21, 1951, in Cullman, Alabama, to Hugh and Eula Chambers.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Pete Chambers and sister: Janet Sears.Survivors include his wife: Wanda Chambers; sons: Kenneth (Anna) Chambers and Patrick Chambers; grandchildren: Charlee Kathryn Chambers and Caroline Gwen Chambers; sisters: Judy (Dickie) Glen, Kay Sparkman and Becky Chambers; mother-in-law: Ruby Elrod and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Obituary: Doris Virginia (Roberts) Gorman

Doris Virginia (Roberts) Gorman, age 84, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Cullman Regional. Doris was born July 10, 1937 in Cullman, Alabama. Doris is survived by her son: Everett Keith Gorman; her grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Dwayne Handley) Gorman, Nathan (Ashley) Tankersley and Hannah (Aaron) Smitherson and her great-grandchildren: Lea Tankersley, Ellie Tankersley, Jordan Smitherson, Zayden Smitherson and Clayton Smitherson. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband: Everett A. Gorman; her parents: C.J. and Hattie Clemons Roberts; her brother: Junior M. Roberts and her sisters: Jane Whittle, Katie Canaday, Chris Mitchell, Ludie Roberts, Trudie Taft and Myrtle Hale. A celebration of life visitation for Doris will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055). A celebration of life graveside service will occur Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cullman Memory Gardens (1516 Bolte Rd, Cullman, Al 35055).
Obituary: James Vincent Lambert

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Vincent Lambert on Saturday, June 18, 2022. This is a completely unexpected loss and our family is devastated by his passing.Vince was born in 1968 in Arab, Alabama, to his parents Ronald Lee Lambert and Linda Nell Lambert Henry.He was a bright spark from the very beginning, discovering his passion for music at a very young age. The drums were his first instrument to learn but would soon find that his instrument of choice was bass guitar. He was in the band at Fairview High School. After graduating,...
Obituary: John Elliot Fowler

Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services for John Elliot Fowler at 9:00 a.m. on  Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Park, with Pastor Rick Davis and Dr. Ramonalynn Bethley  officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.   John Elliot Fowler of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. John was born in  Alexandria, Louisiana on July 20, 1964 to Walter C. and Patty Fowler.  John is survived by his daughter: Morgan Kathryn Fowler and Andrea Kristine Fowler of Cullman,  Alabama; grandchildren: Damian Jason “D” Fowler, Xander Elliott Fowler, Anna Kathyrn Kristine Hausler and Olliver James Felix “Ollie” Fowler; brother: Walter C. Fowler, Jr. and sister: Nancy Fowler.  John graduated from Holy Savior Menard High School, attended Louisiana Tech and graduated from Automobile School in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked for  Keystone Automobile as a manager and retired after 24 years of service.  Honoring John’s memory will be the following pallbearers: Steve Edwards, Michael Brame, Andy  Leveque, John Robert Elliott, Aldon Ryan Elliott and Hunter Leveque.  The family would like to thank John’s caregivers, Julie Sharpton, Patty Duke and Betty Shelton, for all the love and care during John’s illness.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main Street, Suite 2. Clarkston, MI, 48346. 
United Way of Cullman County announces annual Stuff the Bus campaign

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County will be hosting their 5th annual school supply drive, Stuff the Bus, July 15-22. School supplies are donated to city and county school students who do not have access to school supplies throughout the year. During the 2021-22 school year, over 60 percent of students were on free or reduced lunches. With the poverty rate in Cullman County higher than national averages, the number of students who need school supplies in the community is extremely high. The United Way in Cullman raised thousands of school supplies last year through the drive, impacting thousands of students during the 2021-2022 school year. Participating businesses, retailers, churches and other partners will have collection boxes on site during the week of July 15-22 with the goal to stuff the bus full of supplies for both school systems within Cullman County. A full list of school supplies needed will be posted at each drop-off location. For a full list of participating drop-off sites, school supplies needed, as well as additional information visit our website at https://www.uwaycc.org/ under the events section.  For more information, contact Waid Harbison, executive director of the United Way of Cullman County at 256-739-2948.
City and county schools review safety plans and seek to assure caregivers

CULLMAN, Ala. – Following the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 young children and two teachers dead, Cullman parents and caregivers have voiced their concerns over the safety of their school age children during the upcoming school year. “It’s so tragic and I just can’t imagine what those families went through. I think my kids are safe at school, but you never know anymore. It seems like it could happen anywhere. My kids’ schools seem safe, but I’m scared, real scared for them. It’s scary to think about what could happen,” Cindy Allred voiced. Both...
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

