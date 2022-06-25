Obituary: James Edward Doss

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County will be hosting their 5th annual school supply drive, Stuff the Bus, July 15-22. School supplies are donated to city and county school students who do not have access to school supplies throughout the year. During the 2021-22 school year, over 60 percent of students were on free or reduced lunches. With the poverty rate in Cullman County higher than national averages, the number of students who need school supplies in the community is extremely high. The United Way in Cullman raised thousands of school supplies last year through the drive, impacting thousands of students during the 2021-2022 school year. Participating businesses, retailers, churches and other partners will have collection boxes on site during the week of July 15-22 with the goal to stuff the bus full of supplies for both school systems within Cullman County. A full list of school supplies needed will be posted at each drop-off location. For a full list of participating drop-off sites, school supplies needed, as well as additional information visit our website at https://www.uwaycc.org/ under the events section. For more information, contact Waid Harbison, executive director of the United Way of Cullman County at 256-739-2948.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO