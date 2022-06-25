ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Opponents say SCOTUS decision could impact more rights than abortion

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKXq8_0gLaXI3l00

Friday’s Supreme Court decision could resonate far beyond the right of a woman to have an abortion.

It could impact rights from contraception to same-sex marriage.

Opponents gathered in Westlake Park to express their anger over the decision. Abortion rights were the main topic.

But it is not lost on anyone here that other rights may hang in the balance, too.

They gathered in Westlake Park in what is billed as a national “Rise Up for Abortion Rights” protest. But a Seattle University law professor says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision could impact more than the legal right to an abortion.

“Many cases were built on that precedent,” said Sitel Kalantry. “So, there is no calling to pull the carpet underneath precedent. The whole system of laws is based on following precedent, on following what has previously been decided.”

And with Roe v. Wade now gone, she sees bleak days for other rights, too.

“Whatever they don’t agree with,” said Kalantry. “Same-sex marriage, even intimate, homosexual acts will be potentially not protected by the constitution again and criminalized. You might go further and say, ‘Well, there’s pre-Roe decisions upon which the Roe was built, like the right to contraception.”

“First of all, I thank God for this day,” said a beaming Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, (R) Washington.

For those who opposed Roe, this was a day to celebrate.

“This Supreme Court decision marks a chance for us to restore hope,” said McMorris-Rodgers. “Restore hope and healing to every family in this country, moms and children in every stage of life.”

However, McMorris-Rodgers quickly turned to her Democratic colleagues she accused of supporting an abortion-on-demand law.

“There’s no part of this that celebrates the life and dignity,” she said. “The value of every life.”

In fact, she predicts the fight will now shift to Congress, a fight those here say they are ready and willing to wage.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Seattle area Catholics react to overturning Roe v Wade

When the Supreme Court announced it was overturning Roe v Wade on June 24, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops commended the decision. Locally, the Washington State Catholic Conference praised the news. But views were mixed at a Catholic Church in Seattle over the following weekend. Hortencia Plascencia attended the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington lawmakers, officials react to Roe v. Wade decision

After Supreme Court justices issued their decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade, lawmakers, politicians and officials responded across Washington. Here’s what they had to say. King County Executive Dow Constantine:. Following today’s ruling by the Supreme Court of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Statement on SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:. “The Supreme Court’s decision is dangerous, outrageous, and an unacceptable step back for generations of women now and to come. Just yesterday, the Supreme Court limited states’ ability to regulate guns, but today declared states can regulate bodies. We know too many states will react quickly and severely to this ruling and we know the consequences of those efforts to restrict reproductive health care will be dire.
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans." Republicans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Scotus#Seattle University#The U S Supreme Court
KUOW

'It's a sad day': Seattle pastor on the overturning of Roe v Wade

While reporting on breaking news that the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v Wade Friday morning, KUOW Reporter Kate Walters reached out to local clergy for their response. Pastor Derek Lane with Seattle's Maranatha Seventh-day Adventists Church sent the following comments, allowing KUOW to reprint them here. At 8:57 this...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Frustration builds over SPD response to 911 calls

SEATTLE — Felecia James works at a store in Seattle and says it’s becoming common for police not to show up. “We’ve had to call 911 for violence issues, for theft issues, we oftentimes don’t get a response. If we do get a response, it’s a phone call hours later,” she said.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
thejoltnews.com

Surprise logging operation in west Olympia has galvanized neighbors

Olympia residents near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised this morning when they discovered that 20th Avenue was being shut down with no notice for a logging operation there. This cutting is within Olympia's city limits, but due to the size of the property, the landowner was...
OLYMPIA, WA
Big Country News

Former Washington State Employment Security Dept. Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Pandemic Benefits

TACOMA - A former employee of Washington State’s Employment Security Department pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three federal felonies for his scheme to exploit his employment for personal enrichment and to fraudulently distribute at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy