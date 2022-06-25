Opponents say SCOTUS decision could impact more rights than abortion

Friday’s Supreme Court decision could resonate far beyond the right of a woman to have an abortion.

It could impact rights from contraception to same-sex marriage.

Opponents gathered in Westlake Park to express their anger over the decision. Abortion rights were the main topic.

But it is not lost on anyone here that other rights may hang in the balance, too.

They gathered in Westlake Park in what is billed as a national “Rise Up for Abortion Rights” protest. But a Seattle University law professor says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision could impact more than the legal right to an abortion.

“Many cases were built on that precedent,” said Sitel Kalantry. “So, there is no calling to pull the carpet underneath precedent. The whole system of laws is based on following precedent, on following what has previously been decided.”

And with Roe v. Wade now gone, she sees bleak days for other rights, too.

“Whatever they don’t agree with,” said Kalantry. “Same-sex marriage, even intimate, homosexual acts will be potentially not protected by the constitution again and criminalized. You might go further and say, ‘Well, there’s pre-Roe decisions upon which the Roe was built, like the right to contraception.”

“First of all, I thank God for this day,” said a beaming Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, (R) Washington.

For those who opposed Roe, this was a day to celebrate.

“This Supreme Court decision marks a chance for us to restore hope,” said McMorris-Rodgers. “Restore hope and healing to every family in this country, moms and children in every stage of life.”

However, McMorris-Rodgers quickly turned to her Democratic colleagues she accused of supporting an abortion-on-demand law.

“There’s no part of this that celebrates the life and dignity,” she said. “The value of every life.”

In fact, she predicts the fight will now shift to Congress, a fight those here say they are ready and willing to wage.

