ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Artist Loves Making Complicated Patterns Beautiful

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To master one’s particular vocation is one thing, but to flourish, as Rebecca Tulis has, both professionally and creatively, is quite another. Now the Van Der Plas Gallery on New York City’s Lower East Side is debuting “Rays of Light,” a group exhibition that will include some of Tulis’s multi-hued, abstracted...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

New York Court Overturns Law Letting Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections

A State Supreme Court justice in New York has nullified a law that would have let non-citizens vote in municipal elections in New York City, The New York Times reported. In Monday’s ruling, Justice Ralph J. Porzio said that the law, passed by City Council in December, violated the State Constitution, which stipulates that only eligible citizens are allowed to vote. The law would have allowed more than 800,000 green card holders and permanent legal residents to have their say in local politics, including City Council and mayoral elections, come January. In his ruling, Porzio said that giving non-citizens the right to vote required a referendum. Joseph Borelli, a Republican councilman who was one of the plaintiffs, celebrated the decision, saying that it “validates those of us who can read the plain English words of our State Constitution.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy