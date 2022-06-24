Norton's Morgan Hallett, Stow's Xavier Preston earn top high school honors

After another banner year for high school sports in Greater Akron, the best of the best were lauded for their accomplishments Friday at the Greater Akron High School Sports Awards.

More than 500 local high school athletes were honored at the Civic Theater.

Top awards included: Norton sophomore Morgan Hallett as Female Athlete of the Year, Stow senior Xavier Preston as Male Athlete of the Year, Norton girls basketball coach Brian Miller as coach of the year and Green football as team of the year.

Archbishop Hoban senior Andrew Hardman received the Character Award and CVCA junior Braden Hahlen received the Courage Award.

Hallett: Young double champion

Hallett made quite the splash her freshman year, as she won the Division II state title in the shot put.

Turns out she was just getting warmed up.

Before returning to the thrower's circle, however, Hallett suited up for Norton's girls basketball team. She turned out to be an integral part of the Panthers' run to the state final four as their starting center

Hallett helped the Panthers to their first state semifinal berth since 1986.

After the Panthers' triple overtime loss in the state semifinal, Hallett took out any frustrations by dominating the Division II throwing scene.

Breaking her own school school records in discus and shot put, Hallett cruised to the Division II state meet. There, she pulled the "throwing double," winning the discus with a throw of 157 feet, 1 inch and the shot put with a throw of 47-6.25.

"This is crazy, just like track season," Hallett said.

With two more years of high school, what does Hallett have left to accomplish?

"Further throws. That's what I've been saying all year," Hallett said. "I plan on making life a living hell for everyone in the post the next two seasons."

Preston: Running away in two sports

When you're recruited at the Division I level in two sports, that makes you a superstar.

What happens when you commit twice in two different sports? That makes you Xavier Preston.

Preston was recruited by numerous Division I programs as a running back last summer before committing to play at Austin Peay University in Tennessee.

It's not hard to see why. Preston was the core of Stow's offense last fall, especially when the Bulldogs switched their offense to a more run-heavy style in the late season.

Midway through track season, however, Preston had an epiphany: He wanted to run in college, but not with the ball.

Preston decided to decommit from the Governors and commit himself to the track.

As the state meet, he gave recruiters a lot to think about. He finished All-Ohio in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 1,600-meter relay and anchored Stow's 800-meter relay, which won the state title.

"I want to thank the community of Stow and the community of Akron for supporting me," Preston said. "A lot of work went into this. Last year, I had an injury and I wasn't sure I could come back. I'm glad I was able to."

Miller: Building a quiet dynasty

Greater Akron has witnessed tons of quality girls basketball over the years, so it might be possible to not think of Norton as a state power.

Panthers coach Brian Miller kind of likes it that way.

In the past decade, Miller has built the Panthers into a quiet dynasty in the Metro Athletic Conference, using effort and aggressive defense to overcome any physical short comings.

This year was Miller's masterpiece.

Despite not having a player on the roster above 5-foot-10, Norton advanced to the Division II state final four for the first time since 1986.

The Panthers were an overturned 40-foot basket away from the state final, but lost in triple overtime to Thornville Sheridan.

"It's a great honor to even be nominated for something like this," Miller said. "It's a tribute to the kids and all the work they've done."

Green football: Cinderella in cleats

Several local teams found their way to state finals this year, including St. Vincent-St. Mary in boys basketball and Archbishop Hoban's baseball and football teams.

However, these team all had high expectations. The run of the Green football team came from out of nowhere.

The Bulldogs had a solid regular season at 7-3, but finished just 4-3 in the Federal League. However, Green announced things were different in the postseason when it avenged a loss to Federal League champion North Canton Hoover, 14-10, in the second round.

Following a win in the third round over Wooster, Green scored one of the biggest wins in school history in the Division II, Region 7 final. The Bulldogs upset Massillon 26-25 to earn their first state final four appearance since 2001

Green nearly made it to the Division II state title game, but lost 20-7 in the state semifinal to eventual state champion Cincinnati Winton Woods.

"It's an awesome sign of what we've worked for for the last four years," Green coach Mark Geis said. "We had a great senior class and they deserve it."

Hardman and Hahlen: Heart and soul

Hardman earned the Character Award for his work on and off the field with the Hoban basketball and baseball teams.

Called "one the most incredible incredible leaders I have ever taught and coached" by Hoban basketball coach T.K. Griffith, Hardman played center for the Knights, despite being only 5-foot-10.

He served on the Hoban student council, maintained one of the highest GPAs in school and served as an ambassador for Hoban.

Hahlen reached reached his second state wrestling tournament last March, knowing that he had overcome plenty of obstacles to get there.

Hahlen was nearly killed in the sixth grade in an off-roading ATV accident.

The impact of the crash all but crushed Hahlen's midsection, causing severe internal bleeding and organ failures. He had to be placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent 13 surgeries in two weeks.

It left Hahlen with one working kidney and a 10-inch scar on his stomach, which is visible to this day.

Told he would never wrestle again after the accident, Hahlen went 0-2 at this year's state tournament.

Players of the Year

Baseball: Henry Kaczmar, Sr., Walsh Jesuit

Boys Basketball: Sencire Harris, Sr., St. Vincent-St. Mary

Girls Basketball: Lanae Riley, Sr., Archbishop Hoban

Boys Bowling: Bryce Lewin, Jr., Nordonia

Girls Bowling: Veda Hughes, Sr., Green

Boys Cross Country: Luke Ondracek, Sr., Walsh Jesuit

Girls Cross Country: Reese Reaman, Soph, Woodridge

Football Offense: Lamar Sperling, Jr., Archbishop Hoban

Football Defense: Roosevelt Andrews, Jr., Barberton

Field Hockey: Brooke Buchanan, Jr., Hudson

Boys Golf: Solomon Petrie, Sr., Archbishop Hoban

Girls Golf: Isabella Goyette,. Soph., Highland

Gymnastics: Ava Guistino, Sr., Hudon

Hockey: Alec Dickens, Sr., Hudson

Boys Lacrosse: Jack Jenkins, Jr., Hudson

Girls Lacrosse: Caroline Gage, Jr., CVCA

Boys Swimming & Diving: Jonny Marshall, Jr., Firestone

Girls Swimming & Diving: Molly Rogers, Sr., Firestone

Boys Soccer: Trevor Rorabaugh, Sr., Revere

Girls Soccer: Emma King, Sr., Manchester

Softball: Natalie Susa, Jr., Walsh Jesuit

Boys Tennis: Caleb Miller, Sr.,. Walsh Jesuit

Girls Tennis: Morgan Dobos, Sr., Revere

Boys Track & Field: Josiah Cox, Sr., Manchester

Girls Track & Field: DaMya Barker, Sr., Buchtel

Volleyball: Mya Sopata, Sr., Nordonia

Wrestling: Jaxon Joy, Soph., Wadsworth

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Norton's Morgan Hallett, Stow's Xavier Preston earn top high school honors