Ryan Preece wins again in NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON – Ryan Preece is undefeated at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 31-year-old driver from Berlin, Connecticut, won the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 race in 2021 and repeated Friday night before an estimated crowd of 7,000.

Preece, who was on the pole, has entered eight truck races in his career. His only wins have come at Nashville.

"I guess I actually really have to learn how to play," Preece said after accepting his second custom guitar trophy. "Winning's always fun. Racing is as much of a mental sport as it is anything. I'm a very confident person. It was a little closer than I wanted it to be but I'm happy we were able to finish it off."

Preece is also entered in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race at Nashville Superspeedway.

"It's going to be a totally different race just because of the weather; it's going to be in the middle of the day instead of at night like tonight," Preece said. "I will say that they have brought a great United Ford Mustang for me, and hopefully I will be back here talking to you guys again tomorrow."

Friday's race was the last of eight consecutive weeks of races in the series.

Preece, who also runs in the Cup Series, led for 74 of the 150 laps on the D-shaped concrete track. He is running a limited schedule in the truck series this season. It was his fifth top-10 finish.

Zane Smith, who led after the first stage (45 laps), finished second. The 23-year-old Huntington Beach, California native led a total of 70 laps. He was fourth last year.

Carson Hocevar was third Friday followed by Ty Majeski at fourth and Stewart Friesen at fifth.

Smith leads the point standings by 21 points over John Hunter Nemechek, who was ninth.

Local driver Matt DiBenedetto, driving or Rackley Roofing, was in ninth place before he wrecked with 18 laps to go.

