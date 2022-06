ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aside from wildfire smoke and haze, parts of Alaska are seeing some beautiful summer weather and warm daytime temperatures. Fire danger is high and a burn ban is in place in Anchorage. A new wildfire broke out in the Chester Creek greenbelt of Anchorage Tuesday, but it was brought under control within 40 minutes according to the fire department.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 9 HOURS AGO