JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than likely, there is someone you know right now who has tested positive for COVID-19, as Florida counts thousands of new cases every day. For most of the past month, the state has averaged between 10,000 and 11,000 cases a day reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trendline has relatively plateaued, compared to the time from mid-March to late May when it was more of an increasing trend.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO