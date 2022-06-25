ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, CT

Town of Winchester removing over 150 cats from home

 4 days ago
WINCHESTER, Conn — Local officials and volunteers are helping to remove some 150 cats from a home in the Winsted section of Winchester. The police chief attributed the situation to a case of “cat hoarding”. Winchester Police Chief William Fitzgerald said their investigation began with a...

FOX 61

Cats rescued from Winsted 'hoarding' house go up for adoption

WINSTED, Conn. — Dozens of cats rescued from a home in Winsted Friday went up for adoption. Animal control found more than 150 cats, and counting, two dogs, and a ferret at the home on Moore Drive. The Winchester police chief called the situation "cat hoarding." Winchester Town Manager...
WINSTED, MN
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Chili

Chili was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society. The shelter said she's full of energy and absolutely loves food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Towns conducting reassessments for buildings and homes

(WFSB) - For some towns it’s that time of year for buildings and homes to have their reassessments conducted by their town’s tax assessors. Eyewitness News talked with a local tax assessor to understand all that goes into this process and what you need to know to effectively and safely prepare for your evaluation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pawfect reunion for Rochester couple that lost dog in Texas

As the days passed, a Rochester woman who lost her emotional support dog for almost a month started to give up hope on ever seeing it again. That's until a stranger reached out through Facebook. The staff members at Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue make dozens of trips, bringing rescue pups...
ROCHESTER, NY
desiretoinspire.net

A whimsical urban farm in Connecticut

This garden reflects the intersection of nature and art; the juxtaposition of designed and natural; and the marriage of aesthetics and productivity. This design is also very personal and experimental with bold, contemporary, dynamic gestures in the form of structural plant material and an infusion of landscape art. Hedges and forms of hornbeam, beech, yew and boxwood, and masses of herbaceous plants are used to structure these garden spaces. All are designed to emphasize seasonality, color and light, with these qualities changing from one space to the next. The mixture and diversity of plant life not only creates a visually striking four-season garden, but also serves to support colonies of honeybees hived on the property and all other creatures that pass through this suburban garden. The garden’s identity derives from juxtaposed plantings and artistic elements with distinctive sculptures. The property has a large edible garden of organic production, a meadow and large swaths of huge herbaceous plants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Dental, transportation benefits now also available to adults without children through Covered Connecticut program

Access Health CT announced Tuesday new eligibility requirements for the Covered Connecticut Program that as of July 1, 2022, the program provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits. The program is available to eligible Connecticut residents at no cost, created and funded by the State of Connecticut and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Hartford demonstrators rally for abortion access

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rallies continue in Connecticut following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week. Abortion rights advocates rallied outside of Hartford City Hall Monday evening. “This to me is such a human rights issue,” Audra King from Hartford said. Abortion is legal in...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in July

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a unique Avon creamery with innovative ice cream flavors to an Australian-inspired eatery with staples from Down Under. Isla & Co. Fairfield. Isla & Co. opened in late June, featuring Australian-inspired...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in CT

It may be hard to believe, but the 4th of July is next week. If you're looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, we've got you covered. Here's a list of 2022 July 4th fireworks displays around Connecticut. Fireworks Shows in Connecticut. June 29. Stafford: The annual Summerfest presents...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: A Liquor Battle is Being Waged to the North

Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lori Lamothe

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around Connecticut

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across Connecticut where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
Daily Voice

CT State Police See Witnesses To Fatal Hampton Crash

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man. Tolland County resident Cory Atkins, of East Columbia, Connecticut, was killed Sunday, June 26, while driving his 2010 Harley Davidson on the Hartford Turnpike in the town of Hampton, in Windham County. According to state...
HAMPTON, CT
