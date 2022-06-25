ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Day Around the Bay: SF Sheriff's Office Receives Over Two Dozen Requests for Concealed Carry Permits After SCOTUS Strikes Down NY Gun Law

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Sheriff's Office has gotten over twenty-four applications for concealed carry permits since SCOTUS struck down a NY law requiring a person to show "proper cause." California's "good clause," which is similar to New York's "proper clause" requirement—so the SCOTUS decision is expected to affect CA's decision in approving...

State Attorney General Suggests Considering Applicants' Ideological Viewpoints in Denying Carry Licenses

Friday, the day after the New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen Supreme Court decision, the California Attorney General wrote a letter to California law enforcement and government lawyers, expressing "the Attorney General's view that the Court's decision renders California's 'good cause' standard to secure a permit to carry a concealed weapon in most public places unconstitutional." California thus seems ready to promptly shift to a fundamentally shall-issue regime, in which pretty much all law-abiding adults can get licenses to carry concealed weapons. Nor will this require legislative action, I think; California already has a may-issue regime in place for licensing, so—as the AG's office notes—licensing authorities ("sheriffs and chiefs of police") can just use that regime but essentially without applying a good-cause requirement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
