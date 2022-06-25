Day Around the Bay: SF Sheriff's Office Receives Over Two Dozen Requests for Concealed Carry Permits After SCOTUS Strikes Down NY Gun Law
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office has gotten over twenty-four applications for concealed carry permits since SCOTUS struck down a NY law requiring a person to show "proper cause." California's "good clause," which is similar to New York's "proper clause" requirement—so the SCOTUS decision is expected to affect CA's decision in approving...sfist.com
