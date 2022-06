The Brandywine Zoo’s three-year-old southern pudu Haechan has died just six months after arriving in Delaware from the Los Angeles Zoo. The small deer was born at the LA facility in 2018 and gained international attention after fans of the Korean pop music group NCT-127 won a Facebook fundraiser to sponsor the tiny deer. They named him Haechan for his apparent resemblance to a member of the group. The pudu even had its own Twitter account with 21,000 followers.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO